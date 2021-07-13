Cancel
Waukegan, IL

Enveloped in a Dense Green Forest at Lyons Woods Forest Preserve in Waukegan, Illinois

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandering for Emerald Greens Greeted by Butterflies at Lyons Woods. Lyons Woods Forest Preserve quickly treated us to a magical hiking experience complete with butterflies flitting right by our heads in a dense forest. Can we say I am smitten? The Waukegan, Illinois forest preserve unfolded a multitude of natural wonders from an assemblage of habitats as we hiked through a section of the preserve.

Waukegan, IL
