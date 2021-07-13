Enveloped in a Dense Green Forest at Lyons Woods Forest Preserve in Waukegan, Illinois
Wandering for Emerald Greens Greeted by Butterflies at Lyons Woods. Lyons Woods Forest Preserve quickly treated us to a magical hiking experience complete with butterflies flitting right by our heads in a dense forest. Can we say I am smitten? The Waukegan, Illinois forest preserve unfolded a multitude of natural wonders from an assemblage of habitats as we hiked through a section of the preserve.www.alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Comments / 0