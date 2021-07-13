Cancel
Maximizing Profits in a Bear Crypto Market With PrimeXBT

By Shilpa Lama
beincrypto.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven a fool can make profits in a bull market. It may sound somewhat crude, but that’s generally the consensus in the trading community worldwide. And it applies pretty much the same to the crypto market as well, perhaps more so considering the high volatility of the asset class. In...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bear Markets#Btc#Ath
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

‘Walmarts Of Wall Street’ Cash In On Bitcoin, Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Following Robinhood’s lead many U.S. retail brokerage firms have not only cut brokerage fees to zero, but they are earning a growing share of their revenue from payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) strategies. In fact, PFOF has become very big business. More than 75% of Robinhood LLC’s firm revenue over the last five quarters came from PFOF, reaching $720m in 2020 and $341m in Q1 2021 alone. The 2020 figure includes $27 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrency “transaction rebates'', which Robinhood earned from select crypto exchanges after routing crypto trades to them. The crypto trading rebate grew to $88 million in Q1 2021 thanks in large measure to the crypto and dogecoin trading frenzy while boosting the contribution of cryptocurrency revenue to 21% of Robinhood’s overall total from 4% a year earlier.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for a Bear Market

The S&P 500 index lost 1.5% last week from peak to trough, as investors became more cautious. With the index up 16% year-to-date and 34% over the last 12 months, some profit-taking isn’t unreasonable. For the most part, investors have bought the dips recently more often than not in everything from tech to dividend stocks.
Stocksfinchannel.com

TOP-3 Popular Online Stock Brokers

A stereotypical stock broker is a Wall Street trader wearing a costume and tie that spends their days shouting orders to buy or sell securities. This is a picture from the past; these years more traders are switching to work online from platforms that let them buy and sell stocks by a couple of mouse clicks. The broker’s task is to act as a medium between buyers and sellers in trades with financial assets. For their services, brokers charge a commission fee per trade, agreed on in advance. The main reason why people address stock brokers to invest in stocks traded in the exchange is the fact that stock brokers have legal methods of making your operations with shares easier and faster. They can do all the job for you — from trade execution to distributing dividends or even deposit processing when you withdraw your money.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

EToro & The TIE Highlight The Importance Of Investor Sentiment In Its Latest Crypto Market Report Titled "The True Value Of Influence"

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the world's leading social investment network, released its Q2 2021 report, produced in partnership with The TIE, a leading provider of alternative data for digital assets. The True Value of Influence looks at two highly relevant and timely topics to arm investors with critical knowledge to help long-term decision-making.
Marketszycrypto.com

A Beginners Guide To Crypto Trading – 5 Things You Shouldn’t Miss

As with any form of trading, crypto trading is fast-paced, risky, and can be rewarding. The pandemic has seen the amount of retail traders globally balloon as more people have been staying at home, looking for entertainment, and for many crypto trading is just the entertainment they have been waiting for.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bank Of America Supposedly Gives Approval For Bitcoin Futures Trading

A recent development in the crypto industry shows that clients of the second-largest bank in America can now engage in Bitcoin futures trading. The sources of this information stated their preference to remain anonymous. But they disclosed that the bank is allowing some of its clients to trade BTC Futures.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Just HODL! Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform ‘lower risk’ crypto index funds

Data from Delphi Digital shows holding BTC and ETH was more profitable than investing in weighted average market cap crypto and DeFi index funds. In the past two decades, index and exchange-traded funds (ETF) have become some of the most popular forms of investing because they offer investors a passive way to gain exposure to a basket of stocks as opposed to investing in individual stocks which increases risk of loss.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Clearing and Settling Crypto ETPs for European Clients

The decision by Goldman Sachs to deal with ETPs comes following a recent survey that involved over 150 family offices that the bank does business with. Goldman Sachs is now settling and clearing crypto-linked Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. It has been revealed by sources familiar with the matter.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

A Smarter Way to Hodl and Grow Wealth In A Bear Market

On July 20，the crypto market started a fresh drop with Bitcoin falling below $30,000. About $100 billion was liquidated amid the red market. The drop in crypto assets came after the recent sell-offs in global stock markets. Fears for a new wave of Covid cases and a grim economic outlook prompted investors to stay away from risk assets.
BusinessCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Analysts Expect a Short-Squeeze

Overall, risk sentiment is improving in traditional and crypto markets as concerns about tighter monetary stimulus wane. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to keep interest rates lower for longer and adjusted its policy stance to allow for a slight overshoot of the 2% inflation target. As NFTs...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Gold vs. Bitcoin: Your No. 1 Hedge Asset in 2021

In this edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I pit gold vs. bitcoin and tell you what I think is the better hedge bet in 2021. For decades, seasoned investors have used gold as a means to hedge against potential market downturns and inflation. Gold doesn’t have any...
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

StormGain Publishes Latest Crypto Market Report

Since launching just three years ago, StormGain has risen spectacularly to become one of the leading names in the cryptocurrency trading space. With over 120,000 active users and more than 25 cryptocurrency pairs available to trade, StormGain is now a major industry player. That’s why people are interested in what StormGain thinks about the current market situation.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Crypto Market Uncertainty Means Wait and See With Ripple

Check out the latest news with Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), and it’s clear its chance of beating its Securities and Exchange Commission case remains strong. Yet, this by itself doesn’t guarantee this altcoin has a clear path to higher prices. As I broke it down in my last article on Ripple, it’s...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

How to Profit in The Stock Market

Making money in the stock market is one of those things that takes some practice, due diligence, and skill. Regular people like you and me are making hundreds and thousands from their bedrooms daily. Whether it’s day trading or scalping stocks, people are making money.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bull or bear market, creators are diving headfirst into crypto

After an astronomical bull run into the beginning of this year that was followed by an abrupt halt and 50% drop since April, crypto markets are at a fork in the road right now. Where they go next could inform us about how market conditions impact mainstream adoption via artists, creators and celebrities who have been taking a greater interest in the space.

