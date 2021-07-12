David Patch: There is an easy way to overcome voter ID requirement

It appears that some of our Democratic friends believe that the lack of voter ID is causing voter suppression. Without a voter ID (that can be very easily acquired) they must also find it difficult to get into any state or federal building, enter a gym, get a drivers license, open a bank account, buy alcohol, request a passport, attain a copy of their birth certificate, obtain a social security card, board a commercial aircraft, even enter an airport, get a motorcycle license, apply for a CDL license, interview for a state or federal job, apply for state or federal retirement benefits, request a real ID card, enter a courtroom, file legal papers, enter the military, buy a weapon, drive or fly to neighboring countries such as Canada or Mexico, visit national museums or prominent land sites, submit credit card requests, or process student loan applications. There appears to be a very simple solution and that is to obtain a valid identification card.