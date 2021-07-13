Cancel
Avantes’ Future Proof Spectrometer

Photonics.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvantes StarLine spectrometers are all about high-performance and exceed the demands of most general spectroscopy applications. Discover the AvaSpec-ULS2048CL-EVO high-speed spectrometer and get ready for the future! The dominant position of CCD detectors in the spectrometer field is fading and new technologies like CMOS have evolved and become a suitable alternative. The AvaSpec-ULS2048CL-EVO offers you this latest technology, also including USB3.0 communication with 10 times higher speed and a second communication port. Your ideal spectrometer for applications such as:

SoftwareSDTimes.com

MongoDB 5.0 adds new future-proofing capabilities

MongoDB announced several new updates at its MongoDB.live conference, including the availability of MongoDB 5.0, a preview for serverless databases in MongoDB Atlas, and updates to Atlas Search, Atlas Data Lake, and Realm. MongoDB 5.0 introduces new capabilities to allow organizations to more easily future-proof their applications. New features include:
Softwarediginomica.com

The architecture of future-proof ERP

Every ERP vendor will tell you their software is 'future-proof'. But what characteristics really make enterprise software a smart investment in an unpredictable future? I believe there are four main qualities CIOs should look for. 1. A microservices architecture. A lot of enterprise software is migrating to cloud, and software-as-a-service...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

High-Power Laser System

The RTI NANO RGB 100 is a 100-W high-power laser system from Ray Technologies GmbH that provides full color mixture and professional scanning capabilities. The system can scan with up to 38 kpps at 8° according to ILDA standard. The laser sources provide 30-W red, 32-W green, and 54-W blue, which mix to create white balance. The divergence of the beam is ca. 0.9 mrad. With weatherproof housing, the RTI NANO RGB 100 is suitable for outdoor use and can be mounted in many different ways.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Femtosecond Magnetic Circular Dichroism Spectrometer

We describe the development of a broadband magneto-optical spectrometer with femtosecond temporal resolution. The absorption spectrometer is based on a white-light supercontinuum (ca. 320 - 750 nm) using shot-to-shot temporal and spectral referencing at 1 kHz. Static and transient absorption spectra using circularly polarised light are collected in a magnetic field. The difference spectra with respect to the external field direction give the static and transient magneto-optical Faraday rotation (magnetic optical rotary dispersion) and ellipticity (magnetic circular dichroism) spectra. An achromatic quarter-wave plate is used and the impact of the deviation from ideal retardance on the spectra is discussed. Results from solution-based and thin-film samples are used to demonstrate the performance and wide applicability of the instrument. The sensitivities for the static and time-resolved data were found to be 5 and 0.4 mdeg, respectively. The method presents a simple way to measure magneto-optical spectra using a transient absorption spectrometer and an electromagnet.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

PlasticARM is a functional, natively-flexible 32-bit ARM chipset

Wearable tech is nothing new, though definitely trendy and currently on the rise. Same goes for the broad Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Even things like smart patches, meant to go on your skin kind of exists, though current implementations tend to use traditional crystalline silicon as their base or substrate for the actual chips. In contrast, natively flexible electronic devices use substrates such as paper, metal foil or as is the case with PlasticARM - plastic. Thin-film transistors (TFTs) are grafted on top of that substrate, resulting in truly flexible chips. The benefits of this technology stretch beyond flexibility, as well. TFTs can be fabricated on flexible substrates at much lower cost that metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) fabricated on crystalline silicon wafers. The end products also tend to be thinner and comfortable to wear or fit on various surfaces.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

STMicroelectronics SoCs Ease Connected-sensor Design

STMicroelectronics' WiSE Studio is accelerating the design of smart, connected devices that leverage the latest Bluetooth technology. STMicroelectronics’ WiSE Studio, a free-of-charge Integrated Development Environment (IDE) dedicated to the BlueNRG system-on-chip (SoC) product family, is accelerating the design of smart, connected devices that leverage the latest Bluetooth technology. Featuring a...
BusinessPhotonics.com

Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Wearable Health-Monitoring Tech

OXFORD, England, July 14, 2021 — Silicon photonics technology company Rockley Photonics has unveiled a health monitoring solution that it is calling a “clinic-on-the-wrist” digital health sensor system. Through the technology, which uses a miniaturized chip that provides continuous, noninvasive monitoring of core biomarkers, Rockley expects to be able to overcome the key challenges associated with mobile wellness monitoring.
Computersarxiv.org

Uplink Data Detection Analysis of 1-Bit Quantized Massive MIMO

This paper presents an analytical framework for the data detection in massive multiple-input multiple-output uplink systems with 1-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). Considering the single-user case, we provide closed-form expressions of the expected value and the variance of the estimated symbols when maximum ratio combining is adopted at the base station (BS) along with their asymptotic behavior at high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). These results are exploited to enhance the performance of maximum likelihood detection by taking into account the dispersion of the estimated symbols about their expected values. The symbol error rate with 1-bit ADCs is evaluated with respect to the number of BS antennas, the SNR, and the pilot length used for the channel estimation. The proposed analysis highlights a fundamental SNR trade-off, according to which operating at the right SNR considerably improves the data detection accuracy.
Engineeringadafruit.com

Magic-angle Magnet-proof Superconductor

MIT research might be the beginning of more powerful MRI machines or robust quantum computers. The results strongly imply that magic-angle trilayer graphene, which was initially discovered by the same group, is a very rare type of superconductor, known as a “spin-triplet,” that is impervious to high magnetic fields. Such exotic superconductors could vastly improve technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging, which uses superconducting wires under a magnetic field to resonate with and image biological tissue. MRI machines are currently limited to magnet fields of 1 to 3 Tesla. If they could be built with spin-triplet superconductors, MRI could operate under higher magnetic fields to produce sharper, deeper images of the human body.
Bedford, NHPhotonics.com

Spatial Light Modulator Series

The LETO-3 spatial light modulator series from Laser Components Inc. offers three devices optimized for wavelengths in the visible and NIR ranges, along with a fast 180-Hz version for color field sequential operation in the visible range with a color-adjustable RGB laser. With an adjusted drive sequence and configurations, the...
Electronicspbo.co.uk

The latest Calypso wireless portable wind sensor is going to take some beating

Wireless, portable wind sensors have been around for many years, but none are as neatly packaged as this impressively compact ultrasonic unit which has no moving parts. Power is via a solar panel, backed up with an internal battery, while data communication to the boat’s instrument system, smartphone, or Garmin watch is via Bluetooth with a 50m range.
Electronicscnx-software.com

$2 MXCHIP EMC3080 WiFi and Bluetooth LE IoT module integrates Cortex-M33 MCU

While nowadays most people from the maker community are working with ESP8266 or ESP32 modules or boards for IoT projects requiring Bluetooth LE and/or WiFi connectivity, we’ve also covered some low-cost alternatives such as Bouffalo Labs BL602 or Realtek RTL8710. MXCHIP EMC3080 module offers yet an alternative with 2.4 GHz...
ComputersPhotonics.com

IP Reference Platform

The SFA 100 IP reference platform from Sondrel Ltd. is a reference platform for artificial intelligence computing in the creation of high-performance, battery-powered Internet of Things devices. The SFA 100 provides the ability to integrate a machine-learning engine onto a low-cost, low-power edge device. The design has an on-board Arm®...
TechnologyPhotonics.com

CMOS-Compatible Spectrotemporal Compressor Could Support Ultrafast Optical Signal Processing

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 — Researchers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics, and MIT have developed an all-optical spectrotemporal pulse compression system. The system, which is built on a CMOS-compatible ultra-silicon-rich nitride (USRN) platform, is based on an integrated design that provides direct, tailored control of a pulse’s spectral and temporal profiles. The ability to control pulse properties will allow users to efficiently leverage them for advanced metrology, high-speed optical communications, and more.
Cell Phonessecuritymagazine.com

Going passwordless: Future-proofing your digital identity

In early 2021, a list of leaked passwords was found on a popular hacker forum. Dubbed RockYou2021, the list contained 8.4 billion passwords, a shockingly high number considering it is almost double that of the total number of active internet users around the globe1. To put the significance of this into further context, the Chief Executive Officer of Colonial Pipeline testified this June that the massive cyberattack that took place against the company was caused by the theft of one single password2. Since the company’s system did not have a multifactor authentication solution in place, the hackers were able to access the company’s critical assets using the password alone, paralyzing transportation across the United States’ eastern seaboard.
Marketsstudybreaks.com

Understanding Proof of Burn

If you don’t have the necessary hardware, see this alternative to validating blockchain transactions. Blockchains have a wide range of algorithms that they use, with the common ones being proof of stake and proof of work. However, there is a new kid on the block that is being tested as an alternative to the consensus algorithms that are already in existence. The main purpose of the algorithms is to ensure that the blockchain networks are secure for validating all transactions. There are some similarities that proof of burn shows with the PoW and PoS; however, it is a unique system on its own and has a different approach to validating blockchain transactions. This article will expound on this issue in detail.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Solar observation with the Fourier transform spectrometer I : Preliminary results of the visible and near-infrared solar spectrum

Xianyong Bai, Zhiyong Zhang, Zhiwei Feng, Yuanyong Deng, Xingming Bao, Xiao Yang, Yongliang Song, Liyue Tong, Shuai Jing. The Fourier transform spectrometer (FTS) is a core instrument for solar observation with high spectral resolution, especially in the infrared. The Infrared System for the Accurate Measurement of Solar Magnetic Field (AIMS), working at 10-13 $\mu m$, will use a FTS to observe the solar spectrum. The Bruker IFS-125HR, which meets the spectral resolution requirement of AIMS but just equips with a point source detector, is employed to carry out preliminary experiment for AIMS. A sun-light feeding experimental system is further developed. Several experiments are taken with them during 2018 and 2019 to observe the solar spectrum in the visible and near infrared wavelength, respectively. We also proposed an inversion method to retrieve the solar spectrum from the observed interferogram and compared it with the standard solar spectrum atlas. Although there is a wavelength limitation due to the present sun-light feeding system, the results in the wavelength band from 0.45-1.0 $\mu m$ and 1.0-2.2 $\mu m$ show a good consistence with the solar spectrum atlas, indicating the validity of our observing configuration, the data analysis method and the potential to work in longer wavelength. The work provided valuable experience for the AIMS not only for the operation of a FTS but also for the development of its scientific data processing software.
ScienceNature.com

Taking the pulse of streams with spectrometer probes

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Degraded water quality results from landscapes being put under stress, including from urban and agricultural expansion, deforestation, and permafrost thaw. Streams are sentinels for change, integrating hydrological and biogeochemical processes from the waters of their surrounding landscape (catchment). High-frequency and long-term data are needed to detect and attribute impacts of catchment disturbance on water quality. However, historically these measurements have required lengthy field campaigns and a dash back to the lab for sample analysis. Advanced in situ probes permit sub-hourly measurements of catchment water quality, a technology that is becoming more affordable and more commonly applied.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Combating deepfakes: How we can future-proof our biometric identities

How worried should we be about deepfakes? What sort of threat do they pose to digital ID verification and the biometric technology that we are becoming so reliant on, and are there ways to combat the threat?. The deepfake threat. Deepfakes refer to manipulated videos or other digital representations produced...

