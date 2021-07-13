Avantes’ Future Proof Spectrometer

Xianyong Bai, Zhiyong Zhang, Zhiwei Feng, Yuanyong Deng, Xingming Bao, Xiao Yang, Yongliang Song, Liyue Tong, Shuai Jing. The Fourier transform spectrometer (FTS) is a core instrument for solar observation with high spectral resolution, especially in the infrared. The Infrared System for the Accurate Measurement of Solar Magnetic Field (AIMS), working at 10-13 $\mu m$, will use a FTS to observe the solar spectrum. The Bruker IFS-125HR, which meets the spectral resolution requirement of AIMS but just equips with a point source detector, is employed to carry out preliminary experiment for AIMS. A sun-light feeding experimental system is further developed. Several experiments are taken with them during 2018 and 2019 to observe the solar spectrum in the visible and near infrared wavelength, respectively. We also proposed an inversion method to retrieve the solar spectrum from the observed interferogram and compared it with the standard solar spectrum atlas. Although there is a wavelength limitation due to the present sun-light feeding system, the results in the wavelength band from 0.45-1.0 $\mu m$ and 1.0-2.2 $\mu m$ show a good consistence with the solar spectrum atlas, indicating the validity of our observing configuration, the data analysis method and the potential to work in longer wavelength. The work provided valuable experience for the AIMS not only for the operation of a FTS but also for the development of its scientific data processing software.