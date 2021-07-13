Ernest A. Baello

State of South Carolina City of North Charleston Before the Public Safety & Housing Committee for the City of North Charleston City of North Charleston, Plaintiff, vs. Case Number 2021-CP-10-03137- Ernest Berry Jones and Mary Jane Jones, and property located at 5010 Converse Street, TMS#471-15-00-274, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03140-Westcheng LLC, and property located at 1976 Hugo Avenue, TMS#466-12-00-342, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03139-Southern Living LLC, and property located at 2513 Celestial Court, TMS#472-09-00-278, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-18-01250-CCP Storage LLC, and property located at 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, TMS# 172-00-00-055.000, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03141-2055 Eagle Point Hotel LLC, and property located at 2055 Eagle Landing Boulevard, TMS#484-00-00-121, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03136 - Edith Askins, and property located at 1975 Forest Avenue, TMS#466-12-00-272, Defendants; SUMMONS To the Defendants above named: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in these actions, a copy of which is herewith served upon you; and further to appear for a hearing on this matter in the Montague Conference Room, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:00 am. You are hereby given further notice that if you fail to answer this Complaint and do not appear to defend this action as required by Chapter 9 and/or Chapter 10 of the City of North Charleston Municipal Code (a copy of which may be found at http://www.municode.com/library/sc/north_charleston/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeID=COOR_CH10RECOST), a hearing will be held in your absence and an order will be issued by the City of North Charleston Public Safety & Housing Committee. Angela McJunkin, Director of Code Enforcement, City of North Charleston, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 (843)740-2670 This 13th day of July 2021, North Charleston, South Carolina AD# 1949792.