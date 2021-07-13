Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Ernest A. Baello

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoover Krepelka, LLP, Northern California's largest firm to specialize in family law, announced the appointment of Ernest A. Baello as Of Counsel. Mr. Baello received his J.D. from Hofstra University Law School and has earned state bar admissions from Illinois, New York, and California. He will continue to represent clients in complex divorces, property division issues and child custody disputes. Mr. Baello is fluent in Tagalog.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Matrimonial Law

Two years have passed since the changes to the alimony regime introduced by the TCJA went into effect. These changes have raised significant questions for practitioners and litigants in New York wrestling with issues relating to maintenance (alimony) arrangements in a post-TCJA world. Where a couple began their relationship prior...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

Governor Cuomo raises age of consent for marriage in New York to 18

ALBANY, N.Y . (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday raising the age of consent to be married in New York State to 18. The new measure builds on legislation eliminating child marriage that the governor signed in 2017 by removing the ability for 17-year-olds to be married with parental and judicial consent.
Georgia Statetheohiostar.com

Commentary: Supreme Court Raised the Bar for Challenge to Georgia Election Law

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee has prompted extensive commentary about the implications for future challenges to election laws under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Litigants arguing that some laws, such as Georgia’s newly enacted SB 202, disproportionately affect racial minorities may have a greater challenge meeting the standard set forth by the court than the standard that some lower courts had been using in recent years.
California StateBayInsider

California court requires lawyers in murder case challenges

SAN FRANCISCO - California's Supreme Court says prisoners are entitled to a lawyer when they challenge their murder convictions for killings that others committed. The court on Monday ruled that prisoners have the right to court-appointed attorneys to help them when they face initial court hearings that will determine whether their challenges can proceed.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Forces Rewrite of Social Security Attorneys’ Fee Rules

The Social Security Administration must change its procedures for paying attorneys’ fees in disability benefit disputes to allow payments to law firms and payments for work done by lawyers who later join the government, the First Circuit held. The administration’s requirement that attorneys’ fees be paid to individual attorneys and...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Hanson requests Court of Appeals remove judge

The owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro has filed a petition with the Minnesota Court of Appeals to remove the judge presiding over the two criminal cases against her. The action comes after 3rd Judicial District Chief Judge Jodi Williamson last month denied bistro owner Lisa Hanson’s request...
Gloversville, NYbizjournals

Daily Gazette acquires daily newspaper in Gloversville

The Daily Gazette has acquired another daily newspaper in the Capital Region. The family-owned Gazette purchased The Leader-Herald, a 135-year-old afternoon paper based in Gloversville that covers Fulton, Hamilton and Montgomery counties. The sale will be effective Aug. 1, and includes the newspaper’s name, its subscriber and advertiser lists and...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New law bolsters privacy for domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence in New York will have an added layer of privacy under a new measure signed into law last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Domestic violence cases have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, as more people were forced inside alongside an abuser. "Of the...
Pennsylvania Statearcamax.com

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
North Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Summons - Ernest Berry Jones

State of South Carolina City of North Charleston Before the Public Safety & Housing Committee for the City of North Charleston City of North Charleston, Plaintiff, vs. Case Number 2021-CP-10-03137- Ernest Berry Jones and Mary Jane Jones, and property located at 5010 Converse Street, TMS#471-15-00-274, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03140-Westcheng LLC, and property located at 1976 Hugo Avenue, TMS#466-12-00-342, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03139-Southern Living LLC, and property located at 2513 Celestial Court, TMS#472-09-00-278, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-18-01250-CCP Storage LLC, and property located at 5090 Ashley Phosphate Road, TMS# 172-00-00-055.000, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03141-2055 Eagle Point Hotel LLC, and property located at 2055 Eagle Landing Boulevard, TMS#484-00-00-121, Defendants; Case Number 2021-CP-10-03136 - Edith Askins, and property located at 1975 Forest Avenue, TMS#466-12-00-272, Defendants; SUMMONS To the Defendants above named: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in these actions, a copy of which is herewith served upon you; and further to appear for a hearing on this matter in the Montague Conference Room, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:00 am. You are hereby given further notice that if you fail to answer this Complaint and do not appear to defend this action as required by Chapter 9 and/or Chapter 10 of the City of North Charleston Municipal Code (a copy of which may be found at http://www.municode.com/library/sc/north_charleston/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeID=COOR_CH10RECOST), a hearing will be held in your absence and an order will be issued by the City of North Charleston Public Safety & Housing Committee. Angela McJunkin, Director of Code Enforcement, City of North Charleston, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 (843)740-2670 This 13th day of July 2021, North Charleston, South Carolina AD# 1949792.
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Petsbizjournals

Krishna Walker

In June 2020, amid the global pandemic, Krishna Walker became general counsel for CareVet, a rapidly growing veterinary practice management group with facilities throughout the United States. In just one short year, Walker has completed numerous acquisitions, assisting CareVet in supporting veterinary practices in more than 25 U.S. states. Since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy