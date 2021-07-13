Simple Pleasures

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. Sometimes it’s the little things that can come together to define an image. This week’s set of photos draw your attention to those delicate details, from the pretty lace trim on actress Go Min-si’s white dress to the futuristic designs decorating CL’s sheer bodysuit. Yugyeom of Got7 and actress Han Ye-ri embellish their looks with elegant jewellery, while Mark has fun with some spring blossoms that epitomise NCT Dream’s youthful concept for Hello Future. A special mention goes to actress Jeon Yeo-been’s shoot for Marie Claire, and the way her lace skirt, silver earrings, and slouchy jumper come together to create such a cool, carefree look.