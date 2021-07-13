Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Sensing "Junk" RNA After Chemotherapy Enhances Blood Regeneration

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna#Chemotherapy#Blood Cancer#Stem Cells#Oxford#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

Preventing lung cancer's unwelcome return

When a doctor gives a patient antibiotics for a bacterial infection, they usually require them to finish the entire treatment, even when symptoms go away. This is to ensure the drugs kill off any remaining bacteria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Visiting Scientist Raffaella Sordella investigated a similar problem that occurs in some lung cancers.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Potential New Treatment against Melanoma

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin—the pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, such as in your nose or throat. The best treatment for melanoma depends on the size and stage of cancer, but some treatments available include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Now, researchers report a new treatment that can possibly be added to the list, antibiotics. Scientists at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumors in mice.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.
CancerNews-Medical.net

UTA chemist develops cancer medication that uses light to destroy tumor cells

A chemist at The University of Texas at Arlington is developing a cancer medication that uses light to target and destroy tumor cells in a process known as photodynamic therapy (PDT). Sherri McFarland, professor of chemistry, and her team of researchers have developed a chemical compound containing the transition metal...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Short chain fatty acids: An 'ace in the hole' against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family—SARS-CoV—caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?
Canceronclive.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab for High-Risk Early-Stage TNBC Plus Chemo as Neoadjuvant Treatment, Then as Single-Agent Adjuvant Treatment

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough treatment could improve the immune system's ability to destroy cancer cells

New research has identified potential treatment that could improve the human immune system's ability to search out and destroy cancer cells within the body. Scientists have identified a way to restrict the activity of a group of cells which regulate the immune system, which in turn can unleash other immune cells to attack tumors in cancer patients.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Tomivosertib Shows Potent Inhibitory Effects in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells

Oncotarget published "Inhibitory effects of Tomivosertib in acute myeloid leukemia" which reported that the authors evaluated the therapeutic potential of the highly-selective MNK1/2 inhibitor Tomivosertib on AML cells. Tomivosertib was highly effective at blocking eIF4E phosphorylation on serine 209 in AML cells. Moreover, combination of Tomivosertib and Venetoclax resulted in...
Washington StateBirmingham Star

Junk DNA associated with cancer

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging. A research team headed by Jiyue Zhu, a professor in the College of Pharmacy...
Sciencecopdnewstoday.com

Protein Implicated in Emphysema May Be Potential Therapeutic Target

Mice lacking a protein called FCHSD1 were protected from developing emphysema, a severe form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to data from a recent study. Based on these observations, researchers say this protein could serve as a future therapeutic target for COPD. “Our findings may also lead to...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cell Communication Pathway Controlling Cell Growth and Survival Identified

Effective communication, crucial to human relationships, is also essential for the destruction of cancer cells within the body. In the body’s cells, communication involves the transmission of molecular or chemical signals. Just as a faulty antenna results in a garbled TV image, if these molecular signals are distorted, information is lost, and the outcomes can be catastrophic.
CancerEurekAlert

DNA tags enable blood-based tests to assess cancer treatment outcomes

WASHINGTON -- Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed into the blood was discovered in the late 1940s but with rapid advances in genomics and computational analytics in just the past few years, researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center now believe that studying tags, or modifications to this type of DNA, may lead to a better understanding of how to assess, and possibly modulate, treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Their perspective, drawn from a review of studies to date, appears July 27 in Frontiers in Genetics.
CancerScience Daily

Turning the molecular clock back on suppresses neuroblastoma tumor growth

Researchers show that restoring normal function of the molecular clock suppresses tumor growth in advanced neuroblastoma and can make tumors more sensitive to conventional chemotherapy. FULL STORY. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Cancer Center have found that the molecular clock may be key to treating neuroblastoma....
SciencePhys.org

How cells remember inflammation

When a tissue experiences inflammation, its cells remember. Pinning proteins to its genetic material at the height of inflammation, the cells bookmark where they left off in their last tussle. Next exposure, inflammatory memory kicks in. The cells draw from prior experience to respond more efficiently, even to threats that they have not encountered before. Skin heals a wound faster if it was previously exposed to an irritant, such as a toxin or pathogen; immune cells can attack new viruses after a vaccine has taught them to recognize just one virus.
Cancerhealthing.ca

Could antibiotics be the answer to melanoma?

Researchers may have found a way to save the skin of melanoma patients by using antibiotics to target and eliminate the power plants fuelling the evasive cancer cells. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, successfully used bacteria-destroying medicine to exploit a vulnerability that arises in cancer cells as they try to survive cancer therapy in mice.
CancerMedicalXpress

New approach for cell therapy shows potential against solid tumors with KRAS mutations

A new technology for cellular immunotherapy developed by Abramson Cancer Center researchers at Penn Medicine showed promising anti-tumor activity in the lab against hard-to-treat cancers driven by the once-considered 'undruggable' KRAS mutation, including lung, colorectal, and pancreatic. The study, published online in Nature Communications, successfully demonstrated using human cells that...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

CRISPR Therapy and Genetic Disorders

Recent studies and clinical trials show that NTLA-2001 successfully reduced TTR proteins, considered responsible for ATTR (transthyretin amyloidosis). The NTLA-2001 was used in a clinical study, and this gene-editing technology proved to be a success. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ conducted the study. They stated that the Phase 1 study was meant to see if NTLA-2001 was effective in patients suffering from hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy