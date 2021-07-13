Cancel
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD surrenders intraday gains, still comfortable above $26.00 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver struggled to preserve its early modest gains to four-day tops. Mixed technical indicators warrant some caution for bullish traders. Silver edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and shot to four-day tops, around the $26.35 region during the early European session. The momentum, however, lacked any follow-through and the commodity has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range.

