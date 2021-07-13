Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD surrenders intraday gains, still comfortable above $26.00 mark

The Ripple price couldn’t break above the upper boundary of the channel as the price got rejected from 0.66 resistance level. XRP/USD is seen following a sideways movement as the 9-day and 21-day moving averages act as the support for the market, though the price has not been able to climb above it several times. However, should in case the bulls want to see a shift in momentum, they will need to hold the price and cross above the 9-day and 21-day MAs.