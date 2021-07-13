Buff City Soap Brings Plant-Based Products to Brighton
Customizable, natural soap brand to continue its Michigan expansion. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BRIGHTON, Mich. - Buff City Soap, a Southern-based lifestyle brand changing the way people buy their everyday soap by providing plant-based alternatives, will be opening its first soap ‘makery’ in Brighton on July 15. Located at 311 W Main St., Buff City Soap is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products.www.franchising.com
