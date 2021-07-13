Self-storage, Multi-Family Investors Adding Jellystone Park Franchises
Brand’s expansion continues with 10 new campgrounds, conversions and expansions. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI - As a record number of families pack Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts this year, an increasing number of commercial real estate investors are staking their futures in the brand. Investors from the multi-family, mobile home and self-storage industries are among those discovering Jellystone Park and the growing family camping/RV business.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0