Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Self-storage, Multi-Family Investors Adding Jellystone Park Franchises

By Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand’s expansion continues with 10 new campgrounds, conversions and expansions. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI - As a record number of families pack Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts this year, an increasing number of commercial real estate investors are staking their futures in the brand. Investors from the multi-family, mobile home and self-storage industries are among those discovering Jellystone Park and the growing family camping/RV business.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Franchises#Franchising#Brand#The Jenkins Organization#Leisure Systems#Lsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
House Rentmultihousingnews.com

National Multifamily Report – June 2021

Multifamily rent growth has reached unprecedented levels according to Yardi Matrix’s June survey. Asking rents in June increased 6.3 percent over the previous 12 months, to an average of $1,482, the largest year-over-year increase in the history of the dataset. Rents increased nationally by 1.6 percent over the previous month. All of the top 30 markets reported positive month-over-month growth for the third month in a row, and 27 of those also reported positive year-over-year growth. For the first time since 2011, Lifestyle rents (7.2 percent) grew faster than Renter-by-Necessity rents (5.3 percent) on a year over year basis.
Constructionmultihousingnews.com

DC-Area Self Storage Project Lands $46M Construction Loan

Arizona-based 1784 Capital Holdings has secured $45.5 million in construction financing for Westbard Storage, an upscale 1,560-unit facility in Bethesda, Md. Talonvest helped structure the three-year loan that includes extension options and prepayment possibilities. According to the company’s website, the 131,559-net-rentable-square-foot facility will occupy 1.37 acres at 5204 River Road....
Economymultihousingnews.com

VanWest Partners Buys Self Storage Portfolio in North Carolina

VanWest Partners has purchased a two-property self storage portfolio in North Carolina from a private investor. The facilities in Shelby and Hickory total 219,000 net rentable square feet and offer 1,570 units combined. According to Yardi Matrix data, the company paid $11.7 million for the larger Shelby property, with the acquisition price for the entire portfolio amounting to $13.3 million.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

VanWest Partners Acquires Two Properties For Second Self Storage Fund

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners, an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial real estate acquisition, management, and sales, announces the acquisition of two self storage facilities to its newest fund, VanWest Self Storage Fund II, LLC. The 2-property North Carolina portfolio was closed in late June and...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

3 Strategies That You Can Implement For Multi-Location Franchise Marketing

President and Owner at McKay Advertising + Activation, Florida's First Digital Media Agency. Multi-location and franchise marketing seems like a daunting task. That’s why when agencies take on the challenge, it's not uncommon that they give every location a one-size-fits-all approach. Although this might work for some franchises, many locations have varying needs, teeming with untapped revenue potential. According to an older study, after four years, only 65% of the 20,500 franchises survived.
Schenectady, NYTimes Union

Company plans Schenectady self-storage center

SCHENECTADY – A pair of brothers, originally from the Capital Region and now based in Atlanta, Georgia, are looking to build a 100,000 square-foot self-storage center on Erie Boulevard. Diamond Point Development, run by Jason and Aaron Sommer, is looking to build the class A climate-controlled facility at 1806 Erie...
Newport Beach, CAfranchising.com

Transblue® Enters New Era of National Franchise Growth with Multiple Developments in the Pipeline

Premier Construction, Sales and Project Management Concept Is Attracting New Franchisees with Its Compelling Scalability and Earning Potential. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE - Transblue®, a national construction, sales and project management concept in the $1.25 trillion-dollar construction industry, is building an exciting turnkey opportunity for aspiring franchisees as the company enters a new era of national growth.
Economyfranchising.com

810 Billiards & Bowling Set to Strike with a High-Value Franchise Proposition

Emerging brand 810 Billiards & Bowling is on the move and ready to make its mark as an upscale eatertainment concept and one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity. South Carolina-based 810—a nod to eight-ball billiards and 10-pin bowling— has expanded its presence into Arizona with a new venue in Phoenix and the brand’s first franchise location in Chandler, Arizona, paving the way for more nationwide growth.
Irvine, CAfranchising.com

Budget Blinds Announces 2021 Franchisee Award Winners

North America’s largest window covering franchise honors Franchisee of the Year, Top Sales and Million Dollar Club recipients for 2021. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Budget Blinds® has announced its 2021 Franchisee of the Year, Top Sales Award and Million Dollar Club recipients, signaling those Budget Blinds business owners who achieved sales and other milestones in 2020.
Wichita, KSfranchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Signs Agreement to Introduce Wichita to Speed, Variety and Convenience for Small-Quantity Metals

July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - Metal Supermarkets announced today it has signed a franchise agreement to bring its second Kansas location to Wichita. “Over the past 25 years, I have worked for large and small manufacturing companies focused on solving problems and driving customer-focused improvements. In those roles, I always did my best to see everything from the customer’s perspective,” said Jim Hopper, who will be the owner of Metal Supermarkets Wichita. “Those are the same principles that Metal Supermarkets upholds, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of a brand that aligns with my professional philosophies so well.”
New Orleans, LAmultihousingnews.com

Brookwood Properties Completes New Orleans-Area Self Storage Project

Brookwood Properties has opened a new 1100-unit self storage facility in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner, La. The 20.6-acre property at 1529 32nd Street consists of one single-story building totaling 107,050 rentable square feet. All units feature climate control and vary in size from 25 to 300 square feet.
Economyfranchising.com

TruBlue Total House Care Franchisees Leveraging the Senior Market to Great Success

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 15, 2021 - Franchise owners with TruBlue Total House Care, the leading national franchised provider of full-service home maintenance and repair, are experiencing strong and steady growth thanks to the company’s renewed focus on the senior market. Owners such as Carmen Hendricks of TruBlue Total House Care...
Businessfranchising.com

Sola Salon Studios Achieves Significant Franchise Development Growth And +15 Percent Increase In Stylist Acquisitions In The First Half Of 2021

Fast-Growing Salon Studios Franchise Continues to Expand Into New Markets and Attract New Owners As Stylist Demand Rises. July 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER - Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, announced today that at the close of the second quarter, it has opened 21 new locations and signed 15 franchise agreements to develop 60 new locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by the end of the year.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy