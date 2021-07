More than 4.7 million Americans behind on housing payments expect to be evicted soon, as the federal ban on evictions expires in less than two weeks. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sent all of the $46 billion allocated for emergency rental to state and local agencies, but only $3 billion has actually reached renters and landlords. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to help renters cover housing costs if they were affected by the pandemic.