CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Press Release: Police Fatally Shoot Man With Gun At UAMS ER – LITTLE ROCK

By paulmaddox
arkansas911news.com
 2021-07-13

Cover picture for the articlePosted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. AMENDED NEW RELEASE: UAMS OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING. The Arkansas State Medical Examiner has preliminarily classified the death of Bobby Hollingshead as a suicide caused by a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second...

arkansas911news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Man wanted in deadly October shooting surrenders to Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A man wanted in connection to a deadly Little Rock shooting surrendered to police Monday. Bobby Banks, Jr, 23, was charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on October 10 in the 9100 block of Auxor Road, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a black Dodge Charger arrived in the 5800 block of Hutsell Road with the victims of the shooting.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Mercury News

Police release body-worn video of California cop shooting homeless man who died

A video released by Tustin police shows what led to the fatal police shooting of a homeless man in that city in August. Luis Manuel Garcia-Areas was shot just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 9, after he came out from a bush near a mobile home park in the 15400 block of Williams Avenue after officers ordered him to do so, police said. Garcia-Areas was holding a nearly 5-foot-long wooden pole when he came out of the bush, at which time an officer tased him and another fired shots twice, according to body camera footage released in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Arkansas 911 News#The Arkansas State Police#Uams
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police investigating fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police say a man was shot and killed on Washington Avenue on November 13. Huntington Police patrol officers say they were flagged down at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 13 by a neighborhood resident on the 800 block of Washington Ave. Police say the individual told them someone was shot […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Baltimore Sun

Off-duty police officer getting haircut shoots 38-year-old man suspected for Saturday shooting spree that left two dead

An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 20 people were shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police Officer Shoots Man Holding Gun After Crash In Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Hammond police officer shot a suspect early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police said Hammond police and firefighters were responding to a 911 call about a crash and possible vehicle fire around 3:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Avenue and Orchard Drive. When officers arrived, they saw a man inside a blue 2013 Infiniti SUV, and asked him to exit the vehicle. After refusing several times, the man eventually got out of the vehicle while holding a handgun, and one of the officers shot him, according to Indiana State Police. Officers began performing first aid, and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Police found a large capacity drum magazine in his vehicle. No officers were injured during the incident, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave. Indiana State Police are investigating.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Al Sharpton, Activists Join in Call For Justice In New Castle County Police Fatal Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed by New Castle police 10 months ago were joined by activists on Saturday as they continue to demand more about the officers involved in the death of 30-year-old Lymond Moses. Moses’s family has several lawsuits pending due to this incident, but they say they’re still no closer to justice. “Say his name, Lymond Moses, say his name, Lymond Moses,” activists chanted. A call for justice loved ones and activists say is nearly 10 months in the making. “All events like this for me is bittersweet because I have to keep reliving the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man fatally shoots 2 in Chester County before killing self

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police say a man killed two people found inside a Chester County home before fleeing from two crash scenes and then killing himself. Shortly after 1 a.m., State Troopers responded to the 300 block of Ashmun Avenue in Lower Oxford Township for a report of two subjects in cardiac arrest.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Armed man involved in fatal police shooting in Charlotte identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two police officers serving in North Carolina’s largest city have been placed on administrative leave while the circumstances of a fatal shooting of an armed man outside a Walmart is investigated. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Saturday identified the armed man who died Friday as 23-year-old Derrell Lamar Raney.
CHARLOTTE, NC
THV11

October 2020 shooting in Little Rock ruled justified, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Prosecutors have reviewed a shooting that occurred in October 2020 and have ruled the incident justified. On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:04 a.m., officers in the Southwest Division were called to a shooting on McDaniel Drive. Officers say a person inside the residence called police after...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy