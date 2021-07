Today's Pokemon Go Fest event involves a new Special Research event that culminates in a special encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta. The first day of Pokemon Go Fest is centered around an in-game music festival that features several costumed Pokemon. This new Special Research quest is unique in that it features a branching storyline, in which players choose which Pokemon they want to appear in their music festival. Luckily, Pokemon Go players around the world have already beaten the event and shared what players can expect as they work through the event.