Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde Split Amid Her Romance With Harry Styles

By Elyse Dupre
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Sudeikis is speaking out about his split from Olivia Wilde. The 45-year-old actor broke his silence on the breakup in a cover story for GQ's August issue, admitting even he still doesn't have complete clarity on the end of their relationship. "I'll have a better understanding of why in...

www.nbcchicago.com

CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows
SheKnows

Jason Sudeikis Seems to Be Trying Hard to Put His Olivia Wilde Relationship Behind Him

Ending a relationship with a partner is one thing, but to go through a breakup under the scrutiny of the public eye seems nearly unbearable. Jason Sudeikis, however, seems really hopeful about the future and moving on from his split with longtime partner and former fiancée Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso star is now opening up about how he’s reflecting on his breakup with Wilde after the two split in November 2020 and it sounds like he’s looking forward to their breakup becoming more of a distant memory than it is now.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
CelebritiesRogersville Review

Olivia Wilde is 'figuring out' co-parenting with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are “figuring out” their lives as co-parents. The couple ended their seven-year engagement earlier this year, and are now working on discussing the best way to co-parent their two children – seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. An insider said: "Their relationship as co-parents...
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

Olivia Wilde Returns To Los Angeles After Romantic Getaway With Harry Styles: 1st Photo

Olivia Wilde is back in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with boyfriend Harry Styles — and she wore the ultimate incognito airport outfit. Olivia Wilde has touched down in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with Harry Styles. The filmmaker, 37, landed at LAX airport on Monday, July 19 in classic incognito airport attire: a white hoodie, ripped jeans, an oversized black tote bag, sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and, of course, a face mask.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Jason Sudeikis has some Ted Lasso-style team spirit for real British footballers coping with racist fans

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis may, in fact, be Ted Lasso. At least that’s the feeling you get when watching the former Saturday Night Live star make his way through the cold and treacherous post-SNL world. On Tuesday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis was all Ted Lasso enthusiasm and supportiveness, happy to reflect his overwhelming success onto everyone around him, from his costars and crew, to the beleaguered members of England’s real life national soccer team, go Colbert himself. Hell, the guy even helped Colbert find adoptive homes for some heart-meltingly adorable puppies, for crying out loud.

