Utah governor: State reported inaccurate vaccination rate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials have announced that the governor’s previous assertion that the state had reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July Fourth was false because of a data error. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox issued an apology to state residents on Monday, about a week after he publicly celebrated Utah surpassing its goal. The governor says the mistake was a result of human error. Health officials say the state miscounted how federally administered doses were categorized which led to some single doses being counted multiple times. As of Monday, 67% of Utah adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.