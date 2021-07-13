Cancel
Texas State

Texas House Votes to Track Down Democrats, Arrest Them When They Return to Texas

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send the sergeant-at-arms to round up Democrat legislators absent from the governor's special session. On Monday, dozens of House Democrats left Texas for Washington D.C. to break the quorum at the Capitol and effectively stop all votes in the House. Primarily, Democrats said they're working to stop a vote on election legislation they said is actually voter suppression.

