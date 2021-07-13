Texas House Votes to Track Down Democrats, Arrest Them When They Return to Texas
The Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send the sergeant-at-arms to round up Democrat legislators absent from the governor's special session. On Monday, dozens of House Democrats left Texas for Washington D.C. to break the quorum at the Capitol and effectively stop all votes in the House. Primarily, Democrats said they're working to stop a vote on election legislation they said is actually voter suppression.www.nbcdfw.com
Comments / 0