Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde Split Amid Her Romance With Harry Styles

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.