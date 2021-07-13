Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingburg, IN

Road closure scheduled for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg

wbiw.com
 14 days ago

DUBOIS COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 231 for a drainage improvement project. Beginning on or around Monday, July 19, contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg. Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and stormwater pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingburg, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Huntingburg, IN
Government
Huntingburg, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#U S#Road Work#Weather#U S 231#Indot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy