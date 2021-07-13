Road closure scheduled for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg
DUBOIS COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 231 for a drainage improvement project. Beginning on or around Monday, July 19, contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg. Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and stormwater pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.www.wbiw.com
