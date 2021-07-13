Cancel
Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde Split Amid Her Romance With Harry Styles

By Elyse Dupre
NBC Philadelphia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Sudeikis is speaking out about his split from Olivia Wilde. The 45-year-old actor broke his silence on the breakup in a cover story for GQ's August issue, admitting even he still doesn't have complete clarity on the end of their relationship. "I'll have a better understanding of why in...

Harry Styles
Jason Sudeikis
Tom Ford
Keeley Hazell
Olivia Wilde
#Holding Hands#Pda#Apple Tv
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Jason Sudeikis Seems to Be Trying Hard to Put His Olivia Wilde Relationship Behind Him

Ending a relationship with a partner is one thing, but to go through a breakup under the scrutiny of the public eye seems nearly unbearable. Jason Sudeikis, however, seems really hopeful about the future and moving on from his split with longtime partner and former fiancée Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso star is now opening up about how he’s reflecting on his breakup with Wilde after the two split in November 2020 and it sounds like he’s looking forward to their breakup becoming more of a distant memory than it is now.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
CelebritiesInside Nova

Olivia Wilde is 'figuring out' co-parenting with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are “figuring out” their lives as co-parents. The couple ended their seven-year engagement earlier this year, and are now working on discussing the best way to co-parent their two children – seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. An insider said: "Their relationship as co-parents...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Tig Notaro and Jason Sudeikis on Comedy Amid Chaos

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. Her upcoming, fully animated comedy special, “Tig Notaro: Drawn,” will air on HBO on July 24th. Often praised for her unique style of deadpan confessional comedy, Notaro revealed in a critically acclaimed 2012 standup show that she had been diagnosed with cancer, not long after suffering a severe intestinal disease, losing her mother unexpectedly, and going through a breakup. Her rise in comedy and battle with cancer were chronicled in the 2015 Netflix documentary “Tig.” Notaro was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for her comedy album “Tig Notaro LIVE,” and again in 2016 for “Boyish Girl Interrupted,” which also received an Emmy nomination. Her most recent special, “Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here,” was released on Netflix, in 2018. Her numerous film and television credits include “Army of the Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Transparent,” “One Mississippi,” “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro,” and “Instant Family.” Notaro is the host of two podcasts: “Tig and Cheryl: True Story,” on which she and her co-host, Cheryl Hines, discuss a new documentary film each week, and “Don’t Ask Tig,” on which she and notable guests offer advice on a range of topics.
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

Olivia Wilde Returns To Los Angeles After Romantic Getaway With Harry Styles: 1st Photo

Olivia Wilde is back in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with boyfriend Harry Styles — and she wore the ultimate incognito airport outfit. Olivia Wilde has touched down in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with Harry Styles. The filmmaker, 37, landed at LAX airport on Monday, July 19 in classic incognito airport attire: a white hoodie, ripped jeans, an oversized black tote bag, sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and, of course, a face mask.
MusicMTV

Jonas Brothers Destroy Iconic Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles Songs On

The Jonas Brothers performed different covers under various comedic voice impressions in Jimmy Fallon’s Sing It Like challenge on Monday (July 20). On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host kicked off the hilarious game by doing a cover of Gotye's “Somebody That I Used to Know,” but singing it “like you just got the rubber bands on your braces tightened." Joe performed Harry Styles’s “Watermelon Sugar,” singing like he was walking across hot coals and hitting high notes as if he was in pain. Nick then sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” but as if he got his tongue pierced, so he was barely comprehensible. Lastly, Kevin sang Creed’s “With Arms Wide Open” as if he was trying to communicate a secret message with his eyes in a really deep voice.

