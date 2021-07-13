Lightning Bug - The Right Thing Is Hard To Do

For Jeff Rosenstock, "Bomb the Music Industry!" was more than just a clever name. After his excellent ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches had burnt out in the mid 2000s, Jeff was left with boundless creativity but no interest in the business aspect that was commonplace in music, especially at a time when a major label feeding frenzy was still sweeping punk. So he started BTMI!, which was originally a bedroom solo project (hence the name of his 2005 debut album, Album Minus Band), but which blossomed into a collective of musicians who could co-exist without the same pressures of band life that caused ASOB to implode. The fiercely DIY collective gave away their music for free, and spray-painted their band name on shirts free of charge for anyone who wanted a BTMI tee. For vinyl releases, they eventually linked up with the likeminded Mike Park and his label Asian Man Records (whose Twitter bio is "I hate the music biz but love music").