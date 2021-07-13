Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lightning Bug - The Right Thing Is Hard To Do

kexp.org
 14 days ago

On today's Song of the Day, Audrey Kang — lead vocalist for shoegaze sensations Lightning Bug — shares her personal battle with self-worth against a delicate wash of guitars. "Here I wanted to connect how the struggles and flaws within the individual are mirrored in the greater problems of society,"...

kexp.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musickexp.org

The Joy Formidable - Into the Blue

Welsh band The Joy Formidable return with their first new music in three years. Today's Song of the Day is the title track from their forthcoming fifth album, Into The Blue, out August 20th. While the song was written in their hometown of Wales, it was completed in their new adopted home of Utah, which is also where the accompanying music video was filmed.
MusicNME

Binki: “My goal is always to try and make something that’s subversive”

Baraka Ongeri is reading motivational quotes from his phone to NME when he realises that one particular sentiment rings true to his current state of mind. “They must often change, who would be constant in happiness or wisdom,” he says slowly over Zoom. It’s a little like watching someone land on an epiphany in real-time: he exhales deeply as he repeats the words of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, before his eyes snap wide open.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bomb the Music Industry!’s ‘Vacation’ turns 10 – a milestone for Jeff Rosenstock and DIY indie-punk

For Jeff Rosenstock, "Bomb the Music Industry!" was more than just a clever name. After his excellent ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches had burnt out in the mid 2000s, Jeff was left with boundless creativity but no interest in the business aspect that was commonplace in music, especially at a time when a major label feeding frenzy was still sweeping punk. So he started BTMI!, which was originally a bedroom solo project (hence the name of his 2005 debut album, Album Minus Band), but which blossomed into a collective of musicians who could co-exist without the same pressures of band life that caused ASOB to implode. The fiercely DIY collective gave away their music for free, and spray-painted their band name on shirts free of charge for anyone who wanted a BTMI tee. For vinyl releases, they eventually linked up with the likeminded Mike Park and his label Asian Man Records (whose Twitter bio is "I hate the music biz but love music").
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Things a Happy Person Does Without Realizing It

Happiness is something that everyone can achieve, and it is always right inside of you, waiting to come out. Some people struggle to find it and wonder how a happy person can have that positive mindset. The honest answer is that most of the time, happy people don’t even know...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wack 100 Warned Pop Smoke To Leave Airbnb Before His Death

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy