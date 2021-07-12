Cancel
Berks man pointed shotgun during altercation outside private gun club, police say

Cover picture for the articleA Birdsboro man was arrested Saturday after police said he pointed a shotgun at another man in the parking lot of a private gun club. Leon J. Herber, 49, of the 200 block of North Furnace Street was free on $10,000 bail after arraignment Sunday morning before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court on charges of making terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

