Officials in Burlington, Bucks counties assess storm damage
– Northwestern Burlington County and Lower Bucks County were recovering Tuesday from flooding that resulted from storms that passed through the region Monday. Portions of the two counties, which flank the Delaware River north of Philadelphia, were within a zone that saw 6 to 10 inches of rain fall, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, which estimated the weather event to be “a 100-year flood.”whyy.org
