ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WENY) - The Buffalo Bills announced their 2021 Spring Training schedule as there will be 3 open practices where fans can attend at Highmark Stadium. Training Camp is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 28th with the three open practices slated for Saturday, July 31st from 10 AM-12 PM, Saturday, August 7th from 10 AM-12 PM, and Wednesday, September 1st from 12 PM-2 PM. The Bills say that fans attending will be required to get a mobile ticket which will be free of charge, with season ticket holders able to get tickets starting Thursday at 10 AM, and the general public on Friday at 10 AM.