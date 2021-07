Last August, while serving my time in a COVID world like every one of us did, I asked the question -- If you're tired of the mundane, the same ol’, same ol’, the humdrum daily grind and you want to put a little pizzazz back into your life -- here's something that just might do the trick - you can purchase what is currently one of the most expensive homes for sale in Seattle. Is your interest piqued? Sit down for this one.