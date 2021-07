The Houston Rockets have been occupying the top headlines ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, they may be looking to make a blockbuster trade for another lottery pick. As of late, the Rockets are showing a growing interest in trading for the Detroit Pistons’ No.1 overall pick in the draft in order to select former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham. However, as the Rockets are not one star away from becoming a perennial playoff contender, they are looking to add another top-14 talent in the upcoming draft.