Chickie's and Pete's Hosts Crabfries for Heroes Charity Benefit on National Fry Day

Chickie’s & Pete’s is once again celebrating National French Fry Day with their 7th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event which benefits the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. For every order of Crabfries® or a Crabfries® variation sold on Tuesday, July 13, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to this fund. All major Chickie's and Pete's locations in the Philadelphia region are participating, including Audubon, Bordentown, Drexel Hill, Egg Harbor, Glassboro, Marlton, Parx Casino, Roosevelt Blvd., South Philadelphia, Robbins Ave and Warrington. New this year, customers can choose from their choice of Crabfries® which includes Our World Famous Crabfries®, Crabby Sweets, Combo Fries, Ultimate Crabfries®, and the menu’s newest addition, Lobster Crabfries®. All Crabfries® will be on special during this one day event. For more information, contact your favorite location, or visit the website main home page at www.chickiesandpetes.com.