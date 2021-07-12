Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Chickie's and Pete's Hosts Crabfries for Heroes Charity Benefit on National Fry Day

By Sabrina Cosmo
aversapr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChickie’s & Pete’s is once again celebrating National French Fry Day with their 7th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event which benefits the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. For every order of Crabfries® or a Crabfries® variation sold on Tuesday, July 13, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to this fund. All major Chickie's and Pete's locations in the Philadelphia region are participating, including Audubon, Bordentown, Drexel Hill, Egg Harbor, Glassboro, Marlton, Parx Casino, Roosevelt Blvd., South Philadelphia, Robbins Ave and Warrington. New this year, customers can choose from their choice of Crabfries® which includes Our World Famous Crabfries®, Crabby Sweets, Combo Fries, Ultimate Crabfries®, and the menu’s newest addition, Lobster Crabfries®. All Crabfries® will be on special during this one day event. For more information, contact your favorite location, or visit the website main home page at www.chickiesandpetes.com.

aversapr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Audubon, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Drexel Hill, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Warrington Township, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Philadelphia Police#Food Drink#Chickie S Pete#Combo Fries#The Fop Survivor Fund#Heroes#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy