Our beloved Dawn was born in Grinnell, IA on January 24th many years ago. She passed peacefully on January 26th in Dallas, TX. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 PM at the funeral home.