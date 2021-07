Au5, the inventor of his own one of a kind melodic bass music is here with a new single, ‘The Paper Owl‘. This release is Au5’s first stand alone release on Seven Lion’s Ophelia Record label. A perfect place for an emotion capturing track like ‘The Paper Owl’. I’ll explain, This song opens up with Au5’s euphoric dreamscapes and touches your emotions with featured artist Arehlai‘s vocals. Then, this masterpiece drowns you in Au5’s signature bass growls and super-saw chords. Finally, The track resolves with a massive compound drop proving the sound design and music theory Au5 has spent his whole life working on.