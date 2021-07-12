Cedar Rapids woman charged in Floyd County with high speed chase, drug possession pleads guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids woman arrested on drug charges after a high speed chase in north-central Iowa. A criminal complaint stated that 36-year-old Amber Sheppard was driving on New Year’s Eve near the 224 mile marker of the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County when a Floyd County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having a license plate.www.kglonews.com
