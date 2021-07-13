A Curious Union: Clorox, Cleveland Clinic, and the CDC Foundation
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As a second wave of Covid-19 infections tore through the United States in the summer of 2020, a partnership was forged between the Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's premiere medical centers, and the Clorox Company, the California-based maker of surface disinfectants. Sales of Clorox products had been soaring since the beginning of the pandemic, when public health agencies were still warning that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, could lurk on surfaces, sickening people who touched them. The company's stock was also soaring, and at times it struggled to keep up with demand.www.medscape.com
