Korn Announces Summer 2021 Touring Replacement For Bassist Fieldy

It has been announced that In Flames have pulled out of The Metal Tour of The Year due to international visa issues. According to Blabbermouth, Hatebreed will be replacing In Flames. The band said in a statement, “In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'. We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make.”