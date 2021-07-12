Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Credits Metal For Helping Him Deal With Abusive Childhood

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica's Kirk Hammett credits metal for saving him from an abusive childhood. During an appearance on Backstaged: The Devil In Metal Podcast, Hammett spoke candidly about the role music ended up playing for him growing up: “I had a bad childhood. I experienced a lot of darkness early on in my life that I probably shouldn't have been exposed to. Unfortunate things happened to me as a child. And so that real-life darkness came to me way too early in my life. Basically, guitar playing and music saved my life. And it was a type of therapy for me. It made me feel better when I knew that I wasn't feeling great. And I was so young. I didn't understand why I was feeling this way. And I didn't know this was because of circumstances and situations. I didn't put that together.”

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Hammett
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwfav951.com

Metallica Drops 1991 Rough Mix And Three Covers Of ‘The Unforgiven’

Metallica has just dropped a total of four versions of their legendary “Black Album” classic, “The Unforgiven.” Fans are already raving about the band's own May 14th, 1991 “rough mix,” which will be featured on the band's upcoming massive 30th anniversary box set for 1991's the “Black Album” set for release on September 10th.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kamasi Washington debuts Metallica cover w/ Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo (watch)

Hollywood Bowl's 2021 season is underway, and on Sunday night (7/18) the Los Angeles venue hosted Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshirt. Kamasi had promised "some serious inspiration on stage" for the show, and along with Thundercat joining him throughout the night, he brought out more special guests for a couple of songs. Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica joined him for the live debut of his cover of "My Friend Of Misery" from The Metallica Blacklist, the upcoming 53-track compilation of covers of songs from Metallica's The Black Album. Watch video of that below.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Metallica at Download 2004: the night Joey Jordison saved Metallica

It’s mid-afternoon and we know something’s up. The biggest bit of gossip of Download 2004 is spreading like a bad stink from boozed-up publicists loitering in the over-stuffed VIP area to the hulking crowd of 100,000 metal fans beyond. First the good news: Sunday headliners Metallica are here. Then the...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Hear Volbeat's galloping, anthemic take on Metallica's Don’t Tread on Me

Thus far, The Metallica Blacklist – the upcoming, 53-track tribute to Metallica's 16-times platinum-certified self-titled fifth LP (known to most as the Black Album) – has produced a fascinating variety of covers. We've heard Jason Isbell country-fry Sad But True, Wherever I May Roam get a hip-hop-inspired reworking from J...
Rock MusicPosted by
Power 96

38 Years Ago: Metallica Start the Thrash Revolution With ‘Kill ‘Em All’

When Dave Mustaine was abruptly fired from Metallica and shipped off to Los Angeles on a Greyhound bus, he sputtered to James Hetfield, “Don’t use any of my shit!”. Metallica didn’t obey his request, either out of spite or from the conviction that the rest of the band contributed to the songs, as well, so they belonged to the entire group and not just to Mustaine. While they gave their former guitarist writing credit for “Jump in the Fire,” “”Phantom Lord,” “Metal Militia” and “The Four Horsemen” -- an expansion of their No Life Til Leather demo track “The Mechanix” -- they didn’t ask him if they could use them. Had they done so, Metallica’s debut Kill 'Em All, which came out on July 25, 1983, might have sounded pretty different.
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

37 Years Ago: Metallica Release ‘Ride the Lightning’

After Metallica’s debut, Kill ‘Em All, became a template for a new style of music, the band realized it was going to have to up the ante on thrash metal. Slayer had released their blinding debut Show No Mercy. Anthrax put out Fistful of Metal and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett’s original band, Exodus, had a hot underground demo with a similar sound. As they worked on songs for their second album, Metallica were determined to stay ahead of the pack, and when Ride the Lightning came out on July 27, 1984, they proved that they weren’t just one of the best thrash bands, they were one of the best bands, period.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: 'METALLICA Was The Very First Metal Band That I've Ever Heard'

LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia was recently interviewed on "Speak N' Destroy", a podcast about all things METALLICA, hosted by longtime journalist and METALLICA fan Ryan J. Downey. In the episode, she talks about the impact METALLICA's "black" album and the band on her career; the formation of LACUNA COIL; the story behind the band's signing to Century Media; the relationship between bands like PARADISE LOST, TYPE O NEGATIVE, LACUNA COIL and METALLICA, whose sound and image evolves over the years, with their fans; and more.
MusicNME

Metallica share two more songs from their ‘Blacklist’ covers album

Metallica have shared two more songs from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album – you can listen to them below. Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of artists’ favourite track from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021. Among the acts...
MusicSFGate

Jon Pardi Mixes Country and Metal in Cover of Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam'

Jon Pardi adds his distinctive twang and country instrumentation to a brooding cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam,” which appears on the upcoming Metallica Blacklist, accompanying the metal legends’ 30th anniversary Black Album reissue. Pardi has flirted with heavy music on his albums, most recently infusing “Me and Jack”...
Worlddallassun.com

Vishal Dadlani recreates Metallica's song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian singers Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police have come up with an Indian version of Metallica's iconic song 'The Unforgiven'. For the unversed, the Grammy-winning band, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, was formed in 1981. The band members...
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Ride The Lightning’: The Electrifying Metallica Album That Changed Metal

The year was 1984. Just twelve months after the release of their iconic Kill ’Em All album, thrash metal pioneers Metallica had captured the attention of the world’s metal community, their faster, more aggressive approach to heavy metal injecting a new sense of excitement into the somewhat stagnant US scene of the early 80s. Picking up from where the likes of Iron Maiden and Motörhead left off, the group was on the cusp of changing the blueprint of the heavy metal genre forever with their sophomore release, Ride The Lightning, released on July 27.
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Slipknot founding member and drummer Joey Jordison has died. He was 46. His family issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon (July 27). “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician, and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021,” the statement reads. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”
Rock MusicNewsTimes

Flashback: Joey Jordison Subs on a Metallica Gig in 2004

On June 6th, 2004, mere hours before Metallica were due onstage to headline the Download Festival — the U.K.’s biggest metal event — medics rushed drummer Lars Ulrich to the hospital to treat a then-undisclosed illness. Rather than let down the estimated 70,000 fans in attendance, the band tapped some of their famous friends who had already played that day to fill in. Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo played the night’s first two songs, “Battery” and “The Four Horsemen,” while Slipknot’s Joey Jordison — dressed in his trademark mask and jumpsuit — played the rest of the set (with the exception of “Fade to Black,” performed by Ulrich’s drum tech, Flemming Larsen).

Comments / 0

Community Policy