Haitian-Born Educator Rita Joseph Wins District 40 Council Seat, Promises Shift to the Left
Like many city council races in the recent primary, the campaign to succeed Mathieu Eugene in greater Flatbush garnered little attention from mainstream local media. But the candidate endorsed by the Haitian Times, Rita Joseph, easily defeated rivals including Josue Pierre, who was backed by Brooklyn’s Democratic Party boss Rodneyse Hermelyn Bichotte; and NYPD whistleblower Edwin Raymond, who is also Haitian-American.indypendent.org
