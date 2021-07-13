Changes to Arboretum visitor parking, access to begin July 19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beginning July 19, changes to parking and visitor access to the Arboretum at Penn State will be implemented to make way for the construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art. The Arboretum’s current parking lot will be removed, and visitor parking will be available across Bigler Road in the lot adjacent to the Lewis Katz Building. During construction, two ADA-accessible parking spaces will remain available near the Arboretum’s Overlook Pavilion and can be reached via the Arboretum’s service road.