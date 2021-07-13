Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centre County, PA

Changes to Arboretum visitor parking, access to begin July 19

The Daily Collegian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Beginning July 19, changes to parking and visitor access to the Arboretum at Penn State will be implemented to make way for the construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art. The Arboretum’s current parking lot will be removed, and visitor parking will be available across Bigler Road in the lot adjacent to the Lewis Katz Building. During construction, two ADA-accessible parking spaces will remain available near the Arboretum’s Overlook Pavilion and can be reached via the Arboretum’s service road.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
City
University Park, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Parking Lots#Arboretum#Traffic Control#Penn State#Ada#Parkmobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy