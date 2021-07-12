Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Report: Bug Zapper Causes Vision Issues At Medical Facility

publicradioeast.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a bug zapper that had the wrong kind of light bulb has caused vision problems for five people at a veterans medical facility in North Carolina. The News & Observer reports that Durham VA Health Care System said the bulb emitted light that was too strong and impacted the vision of three employees, a resident and a contractor who had a meeting near the device. System spokesperson Yves-Marie Daley says the vision of those affected is improving. She didn’t specify the date of the incident or the severity of the vision loss. The center opened an internal investigation.

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Facility#Bug Zapper#The News Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy