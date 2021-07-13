Cancel
Real Estate

Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Highlight Historic Housing Affordability and Housing Security Investments in FY2022 Budget

 14 days ago

Administration Invests Over $200 million to Implement Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy. Over $2 billion in Federal Funds Will Also Support Housing and Assistance Programs. TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is a critical part of building a...

Phil Murphy
Troy Singleton
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Supportive Housing#Fair Housing#Fy2022 Budget#State#New Jerseyans
WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Persichilli, Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update When: Monday, Jul. 26, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
Anthem invests $88M in Indiana affordable housing

Anthem has invested $87.9 million in affordable housing in 11 Indiana cities, according to a July 24 news release. The funding is a part of the payer's $410 million investment in affordable housing across 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. "The multi-year effort will address and create a...
Senator Durazo Responds to Governor Newsom Signing SB 51 to Create More Affordable Housing & Pathways to Home Ownership in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES – In response to Governor Gavin Newsom signing SB 51 on Friday, Senator Durazo issued the following statement:. “Thank you Governor Newsom for signing SB 51 into law. Current residents of State-owned properties managed by Caltrans will now have an opportunity for affordable home ownership or continued renting under a responsible affordable housing property manager. The entire neighborhood, city, and state will benefit from repairing empty homes and converting vacant lots into high quality affordable housing. The blight and poor property management of Caltrans-owned properties is ending in El Sereno.”
Governor Newsom signs housing and homelessness funding package

Package is part of $100-billion ‘California Comeback Plan’. – At a Homekey site in Sebastopol on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the largest funding and reform package for housing and homelessness in California history as part of the $100 billion “California Comeback Plan.” The package includes $10.3 billion for affordable housing and $12 billion over two years towards tackling the homelessness crisis head-on – helping tens of thousands of people off the streets while also demanding greater accountability and more urgency from local governments.
Governor Murphy Under Pressure to Require Masking in Schools

Governor Phil Murphy is coming under increasing pressure from Democrats, including members of his own administration, to require students to mask up while in school. Perhaps foremost among the Democrats pressuring Murphy into the decision is Assembly Education Committee Chairwoman Pam Lampitt (D-Camden). “The most recent guidance from the Centers...
Governor Murphy’s FY2022 Budget Allocates $73 Million to NJHMFA to Advance Affordable Rental Housing and Homeownership Opportunities

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy‘s FY2022 budget and additional legislation allocates $73 million to New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) to advance affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families, older adults, and individuals with specialized housing needs. New Jersey has one of the most...
Governor Murphy Backs Sayegh Reelection for Paterson Mayor

Governor Phil Murphy this week backed the 2022 reelection of Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. The governor issued his endorsement at Sayegh’s fundraiser at the Brownstone. He cited Paterson’s pandemic response (i.e., contact tracing and 75% vaccination rate), and economic development (e.g. Hinchliffe Stadium and Hamilton Visitors Center at the Great Falls).
Governor Evers Signs Budget Increasing Investment In Community Health Centers

Madison, WI – On July 8, Gov. Evers signed into law a biennial budget that makes a historic investment in Wisconsin’s health care safety net. The 2021-2023 budget increases funding for Wisconsin’s Community Health Centers (CHCs), also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, by $1 million annually through the Community Health Center State Grant. This will directly benefit NorthLakes Community Clinic and increase our ability to provide care for residents throughout Northern Wisconsin.
Governor Murphy signs legislation supporting veterans and servicemembers

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Thursday signed legislation (S-278, S-956, and S-961) which supports New Jersey veterans and servicemembers and grants them easier access to higher education, expands access to the disabled veterans’ property tax exemption, and establishes an annual grant program within the Troops to College Program to recognize institutions of higher education that offer extensive veteran programs and services.
Governor Baker Visits Falmouth To Discuss Affordable Housing

Governor Charles D. Baker Jr. paid a visit to Little Pond Place July 22 to participate in a roundtable discussion with local officials regarding affordable housing on Cape Cod. “Almost every survey, every study I’ve seen for the last five or six years, says the single thing that makes Massachusetts...
Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 241

Ridgewood NJ, since early spring, New Jersey Transit Police Officers have handled 700+ Mask related incidents and pandemic related safety details. While officers continue to hand out masks and promote safe travel, we want you to be aware of an important update. ⁣⁣
Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Announce Appointment of State Senator Chris A. Brown, Esq. to the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services

Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver today announced that State Senator Chris A. Brown, Esq. will join the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services as the Senior Advisor for Atlantic City Affairs, a newly created role in the Department. In this position, Brown will spearhead State initiatives in Atlantic City, including efforts to improve public safety, diversify the economy and create jobs, and improve social services.“Chris is deeply committed to improving the lives of those who call Atlantic City home, and he will be a tremendous asset for the Administration as we further strengthen the Atlantic City economy and improve quality of life,” said Governor Murphy. “I look forward to working together to address issues like economic growth and public safety. With Chris in this new role, and with Sheila at the helm of DCA, the future of Atlantic City has never looked brighter.”
Governor Parson Scraps Budget Item for Added Capitol Security Measures

Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. (Missourinet) Among the items Governor Parson cut in this new state budget – was extra funding for Capitol complex security– increasing armed staff after a year of threats or protests on statehouse grounds. Parson says it’s not needed:. The governor...
New Jersey Committing $200 Million to Housing Affordability Investments

TRENTON, N.J. — On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver highlighted the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget’s commitment of more than $200 million to various housing affordability investments within New Jersey. “While we continue our state’s recovery from COVID-19, we must also invest in housing stability and affordability...
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Historic Broadband Budget Bill

California Governor's Office issued the following announcement on July 12. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) announced an agreement on a broadband trailer bill, AB/SB 156, to expand the state’s broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses.
Historically displaced households to be prioritized for affordable housing

In the 1950s and 60s the creation of the Civic Auditorium and I-10 freeway displaced hundreds of low-income families and now, City Council has decided, is time to make amends. Through the newly approved “Right to Return” pilot program, up to 100 historically displaced households or households of direct descendants will be prioritized for City-funded affordable housing.
PHFA Thanks General Assembly, Governor and Others for Significant Investment in Housing in New State Budget for FY 2021-22

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today expressed its appreciation to the state legislature, Governor Tom Wolf, and all the housing advocates who worked tirelessly to ensure that housing programs will receive substantial funding support in the new 2021-22 fiscal year budget, providing resources that are absolutely critical as recovery continues from the COVID pandemic.

