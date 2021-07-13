Cancel
Public Safety

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Elevating Strangulation Assault to a Second Degree Crime

 14 days ago

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed legislation (S2503) which elevates strangulation assault to a crime of the second degree, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $150,000, or both. “The murder of Yasemin Uyar by a repeat domestic abuser was horrific and appalling,” said...

Shanique Speight
Joseph Cryan
#Crime Statistics #Brutal Assault #Murder #Union County Sheriff #A4588 S2503
Public Safety
Politics
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Quattrone Disagrees with Cuomo's Gun Violence Emergency Declaration

Chautauqua County's top law enforcement official does not side with Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent declaration of a disaster emergency on gun violence. Sheriff Jim Quattrone discussed the issue during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Quattrone believes the disaster emergency, which was declared on July 6th, ties in to Cuomo's criminal justice reforms. He also called it "a far reach" on the Governor's part to go after Second Amendment rights...
Public Safetyadvantagenews.com

Elik disagrees with governor on violent crime

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four more pieces of the Democrat-led criminal justice reform legislation into law on Thursday. A local lawmaker says while she is saddened by the violence gripping Chicago and other cities across the state, some of these crimes would not have taken place if the criminals were not so easily released back onto the streets.
Politicsseehafernews.com

Governor Evers Signs Ethan’s Law Authored by Local Legislators

Governor Tony Evers signed Ethan’s Law yesterday afternoon (July 15th) in a State Capitol Signing Ceremony in Madison. Bill co-author 25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl of Manitowoc, says this will prevent children in protective care from being placed with admitted child abusers. “I wish I’d never have to draft...
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Provide $135 Million in Small Business Relief

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (S-3982) providing additional aid to small businesses as New Jersey continues to provide support to small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. The bill provides $135 million to small businesses throughout the state and will be administered by the Economic Development Authority as part of its Phase IV Emergency Grant Program and NJ Community Stage Relief Grant Program.
Politicsmylittlefalls.com

Governor signs legislation protecting New Yorkers from telemarketing by text message

Legislation (S.3941/A.6040) Adds Text Messages to State’s Definition of Telemarketing in Addition to Robocalls, Giving New Yorkers More Protection. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.3941/A.6040) expanding New York State’s definition of telemarketing to include marketing by text message. New Yorkers have protection against unwanted robocalls under state law, but texting was not previously defined as telemarketing, exempting it from those protections. This legislation closes that loophole.
Politicsinsidernj.com

Murphy Hits Back Against ‘Soft on Crime’ Critics

The mayor of Avalon and his police chief explain the upsurge of bad behavior at the beach by pointing to laws backed by Governor Phil Murphy limiting police with regard to pot and alcohol. Murphy, essentially, is the reason young people are going a little whacko at the shore this season, they say, to paraphrase 101.5 FM David Matthau’s question to the governor at today’s briefing.
Newark, DEdelaware.gov

Governor Carney Signs Body Camera Legislation

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. House Bill 195 requires law enforcement to wear and use body cameras. NEWARK, Del. – Alongside members of law enforcement, advocates and members of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Governor John Carney signed legislation requiring police officers and certain employees of the Department of Correction and the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families to wear and use a body camera. Body cameras will be used to record interactions with members of the public in accordance with the regulations that will be established by the Council on Police Training. Governor Carney supported this proposal in his 2021 State of the State Address.
Politicsstate.nj.us

Governor Murphy Signs Package of Bills Advancing New Jersey as National Leader in Lead Poisoning Prevention

Legislation Will Require Regular Inspections for Lead Paint Hazards in Residential Rental Properties and Replacement of Lead Service Lines. BLOOMFIELD – Governor Phil Murphy today reaffirmed his commitment to address lead exposure in New Jersey and its harmful effects on public health and child development by signing a package of bills aimed protecting New Jersey’s families from lead poisoning. The legislation, which will require regular inspections for, and the remediation of, lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties and require the inventory, replacement, and financing of lead service lines throughout the state within the next 10 years, will advance New Jersey as a national leader in lead poisoning prevention. In October 2019, Governor Murphy unveiled a comprehensive statewide plan to address lead exposure in New Jersey, in which exposure to lead-based paint and lead in drinking water were two key elements of the strategy.
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Under Pressure to Require Masking in Schools

Governor Phil Murphy is coming under increasing pressure from Democrats, including members of his own administration, to require students to mask up while in school. Perhaps foremost among the Democrats pressuring Murphy into the decision is Assembly Education Committee Chairwoman Pam Lampitt (D-Camden). “The most recent guidance from the Centers...
Lawstate.ny.us

GOVERNOR CUOMO SIGNS LEGISLATION ESTABLISHING A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ADVOCATE-VICTIM PRIVILEGE

Legislation Establishes that Domestic Violence Advocates May Not Disclose Any Communication Made by a Client to the Advocate Except in Certain Circumstances. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.1789/A.2520) establishing a domestic violence advocate-victim privilege wherein domestic violence advocates shall not disclose any communication made by a client to the advocate except in certain circumstances.
Real Estatestate.nj.us

Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Highlight Historic Housing Affordability and Housing Security Investments in FY2022 Budget

Administration Invests Over $200 million to Implement Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy. Over $2 billion in Federal Funds Will Also Support Housing and Assistance Programs. TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is a critical part of building a...
Trenton, NJ
94.3 The Point

Gov. Phil Murphy is begging NJ residents to get vaccinated

As the Delta variant keeps spreading and COVID infection rates keep climbing in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy continues to beat the vaccination drum loud and clear. During the latest COVID update in Trenton on Monday, the governor implored everyone to get the vaccine, and he rejected suggestions by some that he’s using scare tactics to convince those who are not vaccinated to roll up their sleeves, or encourage an us-against-them scenario.
Educationwrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation to expand civics instruction in schools

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed legislation (S854) requiring civics instruction at the middle school level. Currently, New Jersey is one of a minority of states which does not require civics instruction for middle school students. Under the legislation, the New Jersey Center for Civic Education at Rutgers...
Long Beach, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Joins Law Enforcement Leaders & Mayors to Discuss State Efforts to Reduce Crime, Signs Legislation Targeting Organized Retail Theft

Long Beach, CA…Governor convenes state law enforcement leaders and Big 13 Mayors for public safety roundtable. Signs AB 331 extending the crime of organized theft and CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force. CHP to partner with local governments to deploy patrols and regional investigative teams. State’s public safety efforts focus on supporting prevention, deterrence and enforcement.

Comments / 0

