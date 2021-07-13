Fargo Police Promote Assistant Chief and Two Captains
On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Fargo Police Department celebrated the promotions of Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz and Captains Chris Helmick and George Vinson. Watch the promotions ceremony.
