Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Fargo Police Promote Assistant Chief and Two Captains

Posted by 
Fargo, North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota
 14 days ago

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Fargo Police Department celebrated the promotions of Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz and Captains Chris Helmick and George Vinson. Watch the promotions ceremony.

Comments / 0

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota

32
Followers
294
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Captains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wichita, KSkfdi.com

Wichita police captain dies of COVID-19 complications

A Wichita police captain has died of complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. Captain Clay Germany had been with the Wichita Police Department since 1994. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay issued the following statement on social media:. It is with great sadness I inform you of the passing of Captain Clay...
Newport, TNCitizen Tribune

Newport Police Captain indicted

A Newport police captain has been indicted for theft over $10,000 after investigators say he was caught stealing money from his church in Greene County. Capt. Steven Andrew Higginbotham, of Greeneville, was indicted Monday by a Greene County grand jury and arrested on Tuesday at a second place of employment.
Chicopee, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Chicopee provisional police chief announces retirement: Mayor promotes captain to fill vacancy

CHICOPEE – Provisional Police Chief Lonny Dakin announced he will retire at the end of the month, forcing the mayor to appoint a second interim chief in four months. Dakin, who serves as deputy chief, was named provisional chief when William R. Jebb announced that he would be stepping down as the leader of the Chicopee Police Department on March 26, said Mayor John L. Vieau.
Spencer, IAkicdam.com

Former Spencer Police Officer Promoted to Chief Deputy for Emmet County Sheriff’s Office

Estherville, IA (KICD)—A former Spencer police officer has risen through the ranks just recently being named the second on command for the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Schultes earned an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 2011 before serving at a patrol officer for the Spencer Police Department for more than seven years and a reserve deputy of the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.
Saratoga Springs, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga Springs assistant police chief releases statement calling for unity

Saratoga Springs Assistant Chief of Police John Catone released a statement Wednesday to address criticism he's received for remarks he made last month. At a June 28 news conference, while addressing critics of the department, Catone said, “You’re either with us or you’re not; and if you’re not, then you’re part of the problem,” and added that he would use family connections to combat the narrative of critics.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Assistant Chief of Police Releases Statement Regarding June Presser

SARATOGA SPRINGS — On July 14, city Assistant Chief of Police John Catone released a statement regarding a June 28 press conference at City Hall. The statement, in its entirety, reads:. “At the June 28th press conference with Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton, I allowed anger and frustration to interfere...
Phenix City, ALwrbl.com

Phenix City honor fallen officer, Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department and community paid tribute and remembered Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam today. Green-Gilliam, who died to COVID-19 in June 2020, served the community for more than three decades. Phenix City Assistant Police Chief George Staudinger expressed the impact that Chief...
Bridgeport, CTDoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Promotions

2021-07-23 #Bridgeport CT– Congratulations to all the Bridgeport Police Officers promoted in a secret ceremony today. I don’t know why the city has stopped inviting the press to these positive activities. Maybe they don’t want them receiving positive recognition.
Granby, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Granby considers two finalists for police chief

GRANBY — There are two finalist to become the permanent police chief in town. Former chief of police Alan Wishart retired earlier this month following a 25-year career with the department. The Selectboard appointed Lt. Kevin Grady, a Granby resident, as the interim chief, who is one of the two...
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough police officer promoted to sergeant

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Police Department has a new sergeant. Sean Montville was promoted to the role following a rigorous application process following the retirement of Lieutenant Joseph Galvin. This move was confirmed and formalized at a June 28 Board of Selectmen meeting. “I’ve had the very fortunate experience to...
Charter Township Of Clinton, MIThe Oakland Press

Retired police captain sues Clinton Township

Clinton Township officials are expected to go into closed session Monday night to review strategy regarding a lawsuit accusing the township of age discrimination involving a police captain. At issue is a lawsuit filed by retired police Capt. Richard Maierle, who said his employment was illegally terminated by township officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy