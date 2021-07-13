Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

'Mandalorian' and 'Crown' lead Emmy noms as Disney expands empire

By Andrew MARSZAL, Nick Agro, Chris Delmas, Jonathan WALTER, Robyn Beck
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZryjW_0avdsoV100
The 73rd Emmy Awards -- the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars -- will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles broadcast by CBS on September 19 /AFP/File

Disney+'s "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" on Tuesday tied for the most Emmy nominations with Netflix royal drama "The Crown" at 24, as the Mouse House stormed television's version of the Oscars.

Disney's new streaming service, in only its second year, also topped the prestigious limited series category, where Marvel superhero spin-off "WandaVision" earned 23 nominations.

Apple TV+, another streamer in its sophomore year, topped the comedy categories with "Ted Lasso" on 20, while NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", a perennial Emmys favorite, extended its all-time record number of nominations to 306 with 21 new nods.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles broadcast by CBS on September 19.

The show -- set to feature a "limited audience of nominees and their guests" -- will mark a welcome return to some normality. Last year's edition was broadcast from an empty theater, with winners beaming in via video call.

Hosted by US actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer, the gala will honor the best in television from a unique, pandemic-plagued year in which producers struggled to film under tight Covid restrictions.

Like the rest of us, the Television Academy's 25,000 voters spent several months stuck at home, leaving them ample time to sift through a stripped-down selection of series from their sofas.

- Superheroes and 'Star Wars' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEfMO_0avdsoV100
Disney+ increased its share of Emmy nominations in 2021 /AFP/File

Disney+ increased its share of Emmy nominations from 19 in its debut year to a whopping 71 this time.

Combined with the parent company's other platforms such as ABC and Hulu, Disney topped the overall nominations with 146.

HBO and its own streamer HBO Max managed 130, just pipping last year's record-breaking leader Netflix on 129.

"The Mandalorian" and "The Crown" will compete for best drama against Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale," which scored 21 nods, and the likes of Netflix's buzzy period rom-com "Bridgerton."

Season two of "The Mandalorian," a space-set neo-Western spun off from the wildly popular sci-fi "Star Wars" films, scored strongly across technical categories, in addition to multiple acting nominations for the likes of Giancarlo Esposito -- though sadly Baby Yoda was not eligible.

All three previous seasons of monarchy saga "The Crown" have been nominated for best drama series, but the show -- like all other Netflix dramas -- has never won the top prize.

The show also boasts leading contenders in the drama acting categories, including Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

- 'Best Parisian Travelogue' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmYad_0avdsoV100
Nominations in the main acting categories for the 2021 Emmy Awards /AFP

"Ted Lasso" -- about a hapless American football coach thrust into English soccer -- is the hot favorite to win best comedy series, where Michael Douglas's "The Kominsky Method" is the sole comedy nominee from last year again in the running.

The Academy sprung a surprise by nominating "Emily in Paris" for best comedy, just five months after Golden Globes voters were ridiculed for recognizing the cliche-ridden Netflix comedy.

"'Emily in Paris' is barely a comedy and barely a TV show and 'Best Parisian Travelogue' isn't even an Emmy category," wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Feinberg, as the nomination spawned incredulous memes on social media.

Elsewhere, the limited series field has arguably the most competitive and prestigious lineup of all, making the success of Disney+'s Marvel series "WandaVision" all the more impressive.

It will compete with shows including Kate Winslet's small-town murder mystery "Mare of Easttown," and the Barry Jenkins-directed slavery tale "The Underground Railroad."

There however was no place for Steve McQueen's acclaimed immigrant anthology "Small Axe," or A-listers Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke for their roles in "The Undoing" and "The Good Lord Bird," respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtUWW_0avdsoV100
"WandaVision," which stars (L-R) Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris, is a strong Emmys contender /AFP/File

"WandaVision" -- which features popular characters from Marvel's record-breaking films, including Elizabeth Olsen's magical witch Wanda Maximoff -- won legions of fans and critical praise for its quirky send-up of classic TV sitcoms.

And it is not the only superhero show gatecrashing the Emmys -- fellow Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" bagged five nominations, including for guest star Don Cheadle, as did Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Hbo Max#Cbs#Mouse House#Apple Tv#Nbc#Covid#The Television Academy#Afp File Disney#Abc#Hbo Max#Pipping#American#English#Academy#Golden Globes#Disney S Marvel#Wandavision#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Netflix signals play plans with video exec hiring

Netflix on Thursday confirmed that it recruited a video game veteran from Facebook to lead a gaming team at the television star Mike Verdu was hired to take charge of video game development at the Silicon Valley company, which has openly called hits such as "Fortnite" competition for people's online entertainment time. Netflix has played with games before, releasing an interactive "Bandersnatch" episode of original series "Black Mirror" and also a free mobile game spinning off its hit "Stranger Things" shows. The company has slowly added video game talent, but Verdu is a high-profile recruitment that could signal ramped up plans.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2021 – live: The Crown, The Mandalorian and Mare of Easttown lead the awards

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown dominating the categories as expected.This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster has been unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To HBO Max And HBO In August

HBO Max and HBO subscribers have got a lot of hot new content still to come this summer. The full list of what’s due up on the platforms in August has been released, and it promises a ton of classic titles and some unmissable originals, including the return of a major TV series and one of the biggest movies of the month on any platform.
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on July 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 23 finds the top 2 spots still claimed by Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, but the NBC series Manifest — which could be saved from cancellation after all — has bumped Twilight down to No. 4 for the first time all week. But Twilight fever is still going strong, and the second film in the Twilight series, New Moon, clocks in at No. 5 today.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Disney+ series adds Arrow actor Josh Segarra

Deadline is reporting that Josh Segarra is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk in a currently undisclosed role. Segarra is perhaps best known for his role as Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus, in the fifth season of The CW’s Arrow series. He also has other credits including Orange Is the New Black, The Other Two, Chicago P.D., and AJ and the Queen.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts 'Mindhunter' Alum Anna Torv

Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. More from Variety. Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series 'Irma Vep'. Habanero...
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Warner Bros. To Produce 10 Movies for HBO Max in 2022

WarnerMedia is planning to release at least 10 original films on their streaming service, HBO Max, in the hopes to continuously grow its subscriber base. As the world is [slowly, but surely] going back to a semblance of normalcy, albeit a more contagious variant that’s infecting the unvaccinated, WarnerMedia seems to be looking ahead and revising its strategy for the coming year. After shocking many entertainment outlets (including directors of their own movies, such as Denis Villeneuve, who penned an angry letter considering Dune’s release) when they announced that their entire 2021 slate would be releasing in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar assures that the studio will be moving back to a traditional, but shortened, theatrical exclusive window.
TV SeriesDeadline

Michelle Monaghan To Play Dual Lead Roles In Netflix’s ‘Echoes’ Limited Series

Michelle Monaghan is set to play dual lead roles in Netflix’s Echoes, a psychological thriller limited series about identical twins from 13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples (Runaways) and Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy (Eden). Created and written by Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins...
Movies1069morefm.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casts Michaela Coel in sequel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” According to Variety, Coel joined the production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where director Ryan Coogler started production last month. Other cast members include returning stars Letitia Wright, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix's Psychological Thriller 'Echoes'

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a...
TV SeriesSFGate

Hulu Announces Special 'Pen15' Animated Episode (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced a special animated episode of “Pen15,” premiering on Aug. 27. In the episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are introduced to new crippling insecurities while on vacation with Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “The Human Conditions,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.
CelebritiesDigital Trends

Emmy’s blindspots: actors and series that should have them, but don’t

The Emmys are the gold standard for prime time television, rewarding the best of the best when it comes to both actors and series across every genre. Earning an Emmy is a badge of honor, not to mention that it can lead to higher paychecks for subsequent gigs once an actor has one or more of these under their belt. With many traditional film actors joining the small screen foray of late, achieving an Emmy opens the door for another statue to add to the mantle. For some, winning one might even bring them closer to joining the prestigious group of EGOT winners (those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Comments / 0

Community Policy