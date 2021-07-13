USDA to Provide Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers for Animal Losses

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later. The July USDA Cattle on Feed report shows July feedlot inventories of 11.29 million head, down 1.3 percent from last year and down 1.7 percent compared to 2019. June placements were 1.67 million head, down 7.1 percent from 2020 and down 5.2 percent from June 2019. Feedlot marketings in June were 2.02 million head, up 2.7 percent year over year and 4.1 percent above the 2019 level. The report was well anticipated with placements down slightly more than the average pre-report estimate.