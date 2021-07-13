Cancel
Wisconsin Dells, WI

USDA to Provide Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers for Animal Losses

Radio Keokuk
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in [recorded] remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

