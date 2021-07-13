Cancel
Moody County, SD

Combined effort for better service

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 2nd a new communication antenna pole was installed on the west side of the Moody County Sheriff’s Department building. East River Electric Power Cooperative donated the wooden pole, Flandreau City Government and their electric department assisted by setting the pole. The Colman Fire Department brought their ladder truck and used it for getting the antennas and coax all in place. Sioux Falls Two Way Radio was on site to install all the new hardware. The new taller pole and antennas will be beneficial with a new south repeater for the Civil defense channel that is used to page local fire and ambulance and used once they are paged. The new antenna will also be used by the Moody County Highway Department. Highs that day were in the upper 80’s which made the task more of a challenge.

