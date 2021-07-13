Cancel
Stocks

Q2 Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Microsoft, AbbVie & Enbridge

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 12 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features features a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season that saw JPMorgan (. JPM. ), Goldman Sachs (. GS. ) and others report June-quarter results this morning. In addition to the earnings season...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 3 Tesla Analysts Are Watching For In Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to report second-quarter earnings following the market close Monday, July 26. In anticipation of this earnings call, analysts at Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Wedbush Securities provided insight into their expectations. Consensus estimates call for Tesla's second-quarter EPS to come in at 96 cents. Barclay's Take...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Domino's earnings for Q2 outpace analysts' expectations

Domino's Pizza Inc reported higher-than-anticipated Q2 earnings and profits on July 22, as the addition of menu items, such as chicken taco pizza and cheeseburgers. An almost 12 percent climb was recorded in Domino's share prices, scaling an all-time peak of $526.29, as the company also approved a novel repurchase plan of $1 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.
BusinessBenzinga

What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) are set to report financial results on Tuesday, July 27. Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager of Hightower Advisors, provided insights on what investors should be watching for, Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." A majority of the companies...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,718 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.08 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stockspulse2.com

MRNA Stock: $299 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is Netflix Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Report?

The video-streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) reported its latest earnings this week and they proved to be a mixed bag for investors. While the company beat analysts' expectations for the quarter that ended June 30, its forecast for the current period was tepid, suggesting that the slowdown that started early this year has more room to run.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Marketscityindex.co.uk

Microsoft Q2 earnings: Can MSFT meet the market’s sky-high expectations?

As one of only two companies with a $2 trillion dollar market capitalization, Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the most closely-watched and traded stocks on the planet. See what to expect from the company’s key Q2 earnings report below:. When are MSFT earnings?. Tuesday, July 27th after the closing bell.
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

Centene could report decline in earnings, analysts say

Analysts expect a year-over-year decline in Centene's second-quarter earnings, which will be reported July 27, according to Yahoo. The company is expected to post earnings of $1.41 per share, which represents a year-over-year change of -41.3 percent, the article said. Anticipated revenues are $30.13 billion, an 8.7 percent increase from...
StocksBusiness Insider

6 Snap Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Long Runway For Continued Growth'

Snap Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAP) shares are in record territory in reaction to the company's second-quarter results. The Snap Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Snap and $100 price target. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating. JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Market Perform...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Snap Stock Up 16% as Q2 2021 Earnings Beat Analyst Expectations

Snap stock has risen approximately 184.94%, and 25.76% in the past year and seven months. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) stock traded 16.31% higher in today’s premarket around $73.24. The notable spike has been directly attributed to the second-quarter earnings results that beat analysts’ expectations. Notably, Snap reported revenue of $982 million in Q2 versus $846 million expected by analysts according to a survey by Refinitiv.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.65 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

