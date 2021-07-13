Drunken Dumpling Thieves Caught on Camera Raiding Popular Noodle Spot
After discovering that the electronic lock of Xi'an Famous Foods had malfunctioned due to a power failure, two drunk Chelsea girls noodled their way in for a late-night snack. Surveillance footage shared by restaurant owner Jason Wang shows the hungry drunkards plotting to cook dumplings and lamb noodles with little success. The young woman in Gucci shoes drops a couple of frozen dumplings into cold water and attempts to 'fry' them, while the other keeps watch at the front of the shop.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0