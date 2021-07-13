Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Drunken Dumpling Thieves Caught on Camera Raiding Popular Noodle Spot

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After discovering that the electronic lock of Xi'an Famous Foods had malfunctioned due to a power failure, two drunk Chelsea girls noodled their way in for a late-night snack. Surveillance footage shared by restaurant owner Jason Wang shows the hungry drunkards plotting to cook dumplings and lamb noodles with little success. The young woman in Gucci shoes drops a couple of frozen dumplings into cold water and attempts to 'fry' them, while the other keeps watch at the front of the shop.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles#Dumpling#Chelsea Girls#Caught On Camera#Food Drink#Xi An Famous Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsNewsweek

Xi'an Famous Foods Shares Video of Drunken Thieves Trying to Cook With Cold Water

Two seemingly intoxicated women weren't going to let a Xi'an Famous Foods restaurant being closed stop them from satisfying their late-night cravings in the early hours of Sunday. But what they likely weren't expecting was for their entire break-in shenanigans to be captured on video and shared on the YouTube account for Jason Wang, the owner of Chinese food chain.
Illinois Statewbtw.com

Theft of $8,000 puppy caught on camera at Illinois mall

LOMBARD, Ill. (WGN) — An $8,000 puppy was stolen Friday afternoon from a pet store in Lombard, Illinois, with surveillance footage capturing the theft on camera. The 10-week-old puppy was taken from the Furry Babies store inside the Yorktown Mall at approximately 3:45 p.m., while the store was fairly busy.
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Drunken NYC Dumpling Heist

A cringe-worthy night after a few too many adult beverages is basically a rite of passage. Many of us over 21 who have chosen to imbibe can relate to the pain of waking up the next morning and remembering something totally embarrassing, but this usually means karaoke gone awry, unfortunate dance moves, or accidentally over-sharing to your crush. It's far less relatable to drink too much and break into the kitchen of a restaurant to "cook" yourself some stolen food.
Bloomington, ILhoiabc.com

Burglar caught on camera, also caught on mic

BLOOMINGTON (HOI) -- The Bloomington Police Department needs help identifying a man caught on camera breaking into a business. Officers said the burglary happened early Saturday morning, the 10th, in the 1200 block of Towanda Avenue. Police said the man is believed to be 20-25 years of age. The video...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Ulta thieves caught on camera in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three men who made an illegal shopping run through an Ulta store in Pembroke Pines. Surveillance video captured two of the men as they walked out the door with baskets full of merchandise. Investigators believe the third acted as a lookout and stayed in front of the store.
AnimalsNews On 6

Watch: Raccoon Family Caught On Camera Fishing for a Snack

News On 6 anchor Tess Maune has found some competition out on the water— a family of raccoons. While she was fishing over the weekend, Tess spotted a momma raccoon and her two little ones in foraging for food in the water and recorded some of the process. The momma...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Car jumps California highway in shocking crash caught on camera

Dash camera footage captured the moment a car went air born off a highway in California last week and landed on a road below. The car was smoking as it flew through the air in Yuba City, California, landing directly in front of a family that can be heard screaming at the sight of the smoking vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to stop in time to avoid hitting the other driver in the mangled car.
AnimalsWWLP 22News

VIDEOS: Bobcat caught on camera

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent two videos of what appears to be a bobcat on Friday. The viewer did not disclose the location of the animal. If you have a news tip, videos or photos email us to reportit@wwlp.com.
Mission, TXKRGV

Mission PD search for robbery suspect caught on camera

The Mission Police Department is searching for a man caught robbing a business on camera. Police said a man in his early 50’s robbed a Surestay hotel on the 600th block of East Expressway 83 in Mission at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said the man threatened the clerk...
TrafficPosted by
1077 WRKR

Grand Rapids Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

I know we've all been a little testy lately, but you can't take it out on other people. I hope this video goes viral so the participants see how dumb they look. I understand road rage. I think most of us have yelled something in the privacy of our own car at someone who has done something dumb on the road. But most of us get over it quickly and move on with our lives.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Drunken Noodles

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Drunken Noodles is the perfect dish to make when you want a quick and easy Asian inspired meal at home. This flavor packed recipe is the perfect way to bring restaurant style cuisine home without the added cost of going out. Your friends and family will love when when you serve up this popular Thai dish!
Public SafetyKPLC TV

Caught on camera: Man clings to top of moving car after fight

SCOTTSDALE, Pa. (WTAE) - Surveillance video caught a man riding on the hood of a speeding car for about five miles outside Pittsburgh. Police say he’d gotten into a fight prior to the incident. The couple in the car told police they were driving to the hospital for treatment after...
Franklin County, WAKEPR

Popular swimming spot for families turning into trash dump

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-- Trash continues to pile up at a popular swimming spot for families, even after cleanup efforts by good Samaritans. Several bags of trash were collected just days ago by a local family. They were so disappointed to see this swimming area near Carbody Beach turn into a trash dump they cleaned up the area themselves.
Norman, OKKFOR

Car break-in crime spree caught on camera in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of bandits made quick work at a rock-climbing gym parking lot in Norman. Police and witnesses report that three cars were burglarized in about five minutes, and the broad daylight crime was all caught on camera. “I came out and I saw glass everywhere,...
Public SafetyNews 12

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint caught on camera

Police say a Soundview armed robbery was caught on camera in broad daylight. In the video, the 24-year-old victim could be seen handing over his gold chains at gunpoint. Police say this happened at around 4 p.m. on July 9 as the victim was leaving a barbershop on East 174th Street. He was about to enter his car when he was approached by the gunman. News 12 was told the suspect got away with "two chains" valued at about $20,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy