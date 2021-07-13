Global Citizen live to feature The Weeknd, BTS, Ed Sheeran and more

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, BTS and Lizzo are among the stars taking part in a 24-hour live event for Global Citizen. The international advocacy organisation will stage events and performances across six continents on 25 September to help unite the world in a bid to defend the planet and defeat poverty, and Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Green Day, and Usher will also be among those taking to the stage for 'Global Citizen Live'.

