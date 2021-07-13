Global Citizen live to feature The Weeknd, BTS, Ed Sheeran and more

Broadcasting from around the world for 24 hours, a trio of Canadian stars have joined the lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Live concert to help fight poverty. Scheduled for Saturday, September 25, dozens of performers including Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd will participate in the international blockbuster to help unite the world in defense of Earth and to fight poverty. Performances will be filmed on six continents — Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America — and will be broadcast on ABC ABC News, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube Twitter and other platforms.