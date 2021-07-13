Jason Sudeikis thinks 'Ted Lasso' probably manifested his split from Olivia Wilde

Do you know what day today is? No? Well, today marks just 10 days until we get our first dose of Ted Lasso Season 2, of course. Time to rally the Diamond Dogs and bake some biscuits for the return of the Apple TV+ comedy. Sure, we’ve missed big players like Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) — but in the spirit of Ted Lasso, shouldn’t we be welcoming back the sideline stars, too? One of the actresses starring in a supporting role is actually rumored to be dating the show’s lead, so we’ll be seeing her around quite a bit more than last season. Ted Lasso fans, it’s time for you to meet Keeley Hazell.