Jason Sudeikis thinks 'Ted Lasso' probably manifested his split from Olivia Wilde

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue to his unflinchingly optimistic character from "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis has adopted a positive outlook on his high-profile split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the "Saturday Night Live" alum opened up about hitting "rock bottom" around the time of the breakup, which occurred in November. He and the "Booksmart" director, with whom he shares two children, were together for seven years.

