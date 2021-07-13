Cancel
Kate Winslet and 'Mare of Easttown' score big with 2021 Emmy nominations

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhodunit? “Mare of Easttown” did, nabbing 16 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, including one for anthology or limited series as well as three acting awards. Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who picked up an accent to be proud of for her portrayal of Easttown detective Mare Sheehan, got her third Emmy nomination with a nod for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Moviesarcamax.com

Wait, 'Hamilton' is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
TV SeriesNursing Clio

Mare of Easttown: Not Just Another Dead Girl Show

The HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown captivated viewers, who flocked to social media with theories about who killed Erin McMenamin. The show follows detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) as she investigates this and other cases in Easttown, a suburb of Philadelphia. Billed as “an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present,” the plot focuses as much on the drama of its interconnected characters as it does on criminal investigations. Everybody is connected to everybody else in Easttown, often in devastating ways. The show’s setting in Delaware County, an area colloquially known in real life as Delco, became a character in its own right with its quirky accent and hoagies-and-beer, working-class ethos. The discourse around the show tends to focus on the authenticity of Winslet and the other actors’ portrayals within the show’s gritty locale. To be sure, the whodunnit aspect kept me watching along with everyone else, but for me, it also became the least interesting part of the show.
TV Showsclick orlando

Let’s go over the big Emmy nomination surprises and snubs

In a year in which TV was filmed during a global pandemic, it’s amazing that there were this many TV shows that were eligible to be nominated for an Emmy. Yet here we are, and man, there sure were some surprises when this year’s Emmy nominations were released Tuesday. Critically...
Moviesgoldderby.com

Ben Richardson interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ cinematographer

Ten years after winning Best Limited Series Actress at the Emmy Awards for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” adaptation, Kate Winslet could add a second Emmy victory to her resume thanks to the HBO show “Mare of Easttown.” The murder mystery is one of 2021’s best-reviewed new series and has Winslet in the thick of competition in the Best Actress category alongside standout contenders like Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Nicole Kidman.
MoviesDen of Geek

WandaVision Scores First Major Emmy Nominations for Marvel

The Television Academy released its nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards today and they included some good news for a fledgling little TV studio named Marvel. Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ effort, WandaVision, was nominated for 23 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Bettany), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Kathryn Hahn).
CelebritiesCleveland Jewish News

Maya Rudolph scores seventh, eighth Emmy nomination

At the last Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” the comedy from Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, swept the night, winning every comedy category for its sixth and final season. While there’s no big Jewish show to cheer on for another powerhouse performance this year, there’s still a bevy of...
Aston, PAneumann.edu

Six Degrees of Separation Between NU and Mare of Easttown

It’s true! Neumann University has a connection to the HBO smash series Mare of Easttown, the one that has been on everyone’s binge list since last spring. That connection just happens to be the writer and executive producer of the series, Brad Ingelsby. Back in the early 2000s, Ingelsby, who...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Kate Winslet praises 'wonderful actors' who speak out about harassment

Kate Winslet has praised the courage of the “wonderful actors” who have spoken out about harassment and abuse. The ‘Titanic’ star has sent her thanks to the hundreds of actors and film industry workers who have come forward to expose the “appalling” things they have been through in the light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Emmy Award nominations 2021: Brits including Kate Winslet, Michaela Coel and Hugh Grant score big nods while The Crown's Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman battle it out for coveted Best Actress gong

The Crown's Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are set to go head to head for the top prize of Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama at this year's Emmy Awards as they lead the British stars tipped for award show glory. On Tuesday, the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy...
CelebritiesPosted by
DELCO.Today

‘Murdur, Durdur’ Validated Career, Kate Winslet Says

So what was Kate Winslet’s greatest achievement in her career? If you ask her, she jokingly points to the Saturday Night Live parody of ‘Mare of Easttown,’ “Murdur, Durdur,” writes Pat Ralph for phillyvoice.com. “I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now...
MoviesRepublic

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’ & Michaela Coel Score Emmy Nominations For HBO & BBC

Michaela Coel’s blistering HBO and BBC series I May Destroy You has proved to be a hit with Television Academy voters, picking up two Emmy Awards nominations. The sexual assault survivor series, produced by Various Artists Limited and Coel’s FALKNA, has notched up recognition in major categories including best limited series, where it will do battle with the likes of Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit.

