U.S. Politics

Sha’Carri Richardson: World Anti-Doping Agency Claims US Consistently Pushed For Cannabis Prohibition, Is Anyone Surprised?

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beat goes on as agencies play the blame game while the fastest woman in the world is still sitting out the 2021 Olympics. By Natan Ponieman The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a public response to a cascade of reactions from U.S. Government officials regarding Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics due to state-legal marijuana use.

Sportspaisano-online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson is the victim of outdated rules, but they are rules

On Friday, July 23, the best athletes in the world will gather in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2020 Summer Olympics. After a year delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic the Olympic Games are finally upon us. However, one of their best United States athletes, widely expected to enjoy a breakout performance on the global stage will not be eligible to compete in her signature event.
Congress & Courtsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Sha’Carri Richardson: Suspension Agency Now Facing Congressional Investigation

ROLLING OUT – By Anton Daceyah – Rolling Out (via www.balckpressusa.com) On July 2, Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, penned a letter to the United States Anti-Doping Agency regarding Sha’Carri Richardson and the agency’s decision to suspend her from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Comments / 0

