Paris Hilton to star on Netflix cooking show

Coach x BAPE tap Megan Thee Stallion to front latest campaign. BAPE alert, or babe alert?! For the latest iteration of Coach x BAPE, the New York City label and the Japanese streetwear powerhouse enlisted *hot girl* Megan Thee Stallion to show us all exactly how to strike a pose. The exclusive capsule not only marks the duo’s second collaboration, but also fuses both BAPE’s skater aesthetic and Coach’s sophistication. Debuting today, the campaign—shot by photographer Sandy Kim—also features singer Cordae and Japanese model Kōki. Hoodies, sneakers, bags, and t-shirts decorated with a limited-edition print (Coach’s ‘C’ monogram blended with BAPE’s APE HEAD logo) are for the taking. Beginning July 24, with retail stamps from $95 to $595, the capsule is all yours.
Comments / 0