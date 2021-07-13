Cancel
Paris Hilton to star on Netflix cooking show

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton and Netflix are serving up a new cooking show. “Cooking With Paris” will star Hilton in what the streaming service says will not be a standard culinary program. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be,” Netflix said about Hilton in a show announcement Monday....

Paris Hilton
Amy Schumer
Selena Gomez
