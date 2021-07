Britney Spears really is stronger than yesterday. Now that she’s been granted the right to choose her own lawyer for her conservatorship case, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer isn’t holding back anymore. She’s taking a stand and fighting for agency over her own situation. It’s really empowering to see, especially for fans who have followed her since Day 1. As a member of Britney Army, you may have even seen a change in tone on her recent Instagram posts as she’s unapologetically being herself. Channel a bit of that strength in your own posts by using Britney Spears lyrics as your Instagram captions.