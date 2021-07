One of the games we’ve been following for a good little while now has been Deathloop. This is a game being developed by Arkane Studios and was originally announced before Arkane Studios being acquired through Microsoft. After the ZeniMax Media deal went through, we’ve seen several studios quickly became another first-party studio under the Microsoft Xbox umbrella. However, since Deathloop was unveiled first and confirmed to be exclusive to the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft has decided to honor that deal.